Wayne Rooney has given his take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United , stating it will be “very difficult for him to sit on the bench”.

Ronaldo has started just one Premier League game this season, in United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford, with Erik ten Hag being criticised by Roy Keane for not using him in the Manchester Derby last weekend.

"The manager's obviously gone a different way in terms of how they're playing and been successful," Rooney told the press.

"Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi are two of the greatest players to ever play the game, but ultimately time catches up with us all.

“He's obviously not the player he was when he was 22 or 23, for instance. It's a tough one for him.”

Recent reports suggest the Portuguese international will be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window after the club elected to keep him in the summer.

Rooney, who played alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner during Ronaldo’s time at United for five years, understands how he will be feeling.

"Knowing him, it'll be very difficult for him to sit on the bench,” continued the D.C. United manager.

“I'm sure if he stays patient, his chance will come and, again, it's then obviously him taking those chances and trying to force his way back in."

Manchester United play Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

