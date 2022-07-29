Manchester United have left Cristiano Ronaldo out of their squad to face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

Ad

Reports suggest the latest move from the striker is that his agent, Jorge Mendes, asked United to name their price for a club to make an offer, and he is linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon , as well as a transfer to Napoli.

Transfers 'One day you'll get some news right' - Ronaldo hits out at departure rumours 5 HOURS AGO

Both Sporting and Napoli are in this season’s Champions League. United’s failure to secure a top-four Premier League finish last year meant Ronaldo cannot add to his Champions League scoring record, and all players have had a 25 per cent pay cut as a result of missing out.

Ronaldo returned to Man Utd last summer from Juventus, but was linked to Saturday’s opponents Atletico who, like Bayern Munich and Chelsea, have neglected to make an offer for the player.

Ronaldo has not attended pre-season training with United and didn't go on the pre-season tour to Australia and Thailand, but recently met Erik ten Hag for talks. The club have claimed he is staying away due to family reasons.

United announced on their official website the squad who are due to travel, including new signings Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United squad to face Atletico Madrid

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles.

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

Transfers Mendes held Sporting Lisbon talks as Ronaldo reiterates wish for Man Utd exit – report 19 HOURS AGO