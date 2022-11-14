Ronaldo gave a hugely-critical assessment of Manchester United in an interview with TalkTV, and claimed the club were trying to "force him out".

Ad

Unsurprisingly, this has not gone down well at Old Trafford and Ronaldo’s team-mates are struggling to understand why the Portugal captain took part in the interview.

World Cup Exclusive - Richarlison defends his 'idol' Neymar - 'Like it or not, he is a standout player' 2 HOURS AGO

Sky Sports are reporting that the club only became aware of Ronaldo's interview as the players and staff prepared to fly back after their 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

His team-mates and Erik ten Hag are said to be ‘hugely disappointed’ by the 37-year-old’s comments, after previously saying he wanted to leave the club in the summer.

The Daily Mail is now claiming that United are said to be exploring ‘all of their options’ considering Ronaldo’s future.

The Portugal captain was hugely critical of Ten Hag, the decision to bring in Ralf Rangnick as interim boss last season, and even former team-mate Wayne Rooney.

When asked by Morgan if he thought the club were trying to force him out, he responded: “Yes.

“Not only the coach but another two or three guys there around the club.

“I felt betrayed.”

When pressed further about whether or not if United were trying to “get rid” of him, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner replied: “Honestly, I shouldn’t say that, I don’t know.

“Listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes I feel betrayed. And I felt some people don’t want me here. Not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo has also expressed his dismay at the club’s progress since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with the club having enjoyed five trophyless seasons since winning a Europa League and EFL Cup double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

“The progress was zero,” he added. “Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.”

The Portugal captain returned to Old Trafford last year amid huge fanfare and was one of their stand-out performers in an otherwise dismal 2021/22 campaign.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals across 39 appearances across all competitions, as United finished sixth in the Premier League table.

There was not much sympathy for Ronaldo’s plight from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher , who claimed that 99% of fans would be on Ten Hag’s side.

He tweeted: “Ronaldo: ‘I don’t respect the manager’

“Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.

“99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.”

Premier League ‘99% of fans will be on Ten Hag’s side’ – Carragher criticises Ronaldo 3 HOURS AGO