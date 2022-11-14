Cristiano Ronaldo says that the Glazers "do not care" about Manchester United.

Ad

And in the latest teaser of the interview released by TalkTV, Ronaldo has taken aim at the ownership of the club.

Premier League Ferdinand: 'Ronaldo's United love affair is finished... there is no way back' 9 HOURS AGO

“The owners of the club - the Glazers - don't care about the club,” began Ronaldo.

“As you know, Manchester United is a marketing club – they get money from marketing [and] the sport, they don't really care in my opinion."

Asked whether he had ever spoken or interacted with the Glazers since his return, Ronaldo was resolute.

“Never, never,” he said. “They have given all the power to the president or sporting director.”

It was put to Ronaldo that some fans of the club – as has been well-documented – are unhappy with the current ownership model.

“The fans are always right. I think the fans should know the truth," he added.

“They should know that the players want the best for the club. I want the best for the club. This is why I came back to Manchester United. This is why I love this club.

“But you have some things inside the club which won’t help Manchester United reach the top level like [Manchester] City, Liverpool and, even now, Arsenal for example.

“It will be hard for Manchester United to be at the top of the game in the next two or three years.”

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” the club said in a statement.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

Premier League Man Utd to examine ‘full facts’ before taking action after Ronaldo interview 10 HOURS AGO