Phil Foden has been full of praise for Manchester City’s summer signing Erling Haaland, but admitted it might “take time” for the Norwegian to get used to the Premier League.

Haaland joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Borussia Dortmund after the Citizens triggered the striker’s £50 million release clause and hit the ground running during pre-season, scoring 12 minutes into his debut against Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old could star in Man City’s Community Shield clash with Liverpool on Saturday and ahead of the game, England midfielder Foden has praised Haaland, suggesting he could become “unstoppable”.

“He's a great addition to the team, makes everyone laugh and is dead humble which is important when you come to a team,” Foden told Sky Sports

“He's hungry to achieve things with us which can only mean good things.

“In front of goal he's scary. He's coming to a completely different league [with] much faster football, so it might take him a little [time] to get used to, but I'm sure when he's in his flow he's going to be unstoppable.

“If we can get him the ball in the right areas he is gonna be really important for us this year.”

Haaland enjoyed a prolific spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, he scored 86 goals in 89 games and provided 23 assists in a two-and-a-half-year spell at the club.

Foden, who missed Man City’s tour of the United States, could be set to line-up alongside his new team-mate for the first time on Saturday in the Community Shield at the King Power stadium.

