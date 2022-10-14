Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term deal at the club, despite strong links for a move away during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian’s contract was due to expire in the summer of 2023, but has opened up on his decision to commit his future to Villa despite Arsenal’s deadline day attempt to lure the 24-year-old to London.

Ad

“I’m so happy,” he said. “I’m so happy in this club and I love this club. I love the people here, the staff and the players.

Transfers Gerrard running out of time at Aston Villa - Paper Round 09/10/2022 AT 21:59

“I’m so comfortable here and I’m so happy.”

Luiz arrived at Villa Park in 2019 from Manchester City, and has made over 100 appearances for the Birmingham-based club since.

He has been capped nine times by Brazil, won a gold medal with his country at the 2020 Olympic Games, and has been a “mainstay” of the Villa team since the club’s return to the top-flight.

The Gunners made a move for the midfielder in the previous transfer window’s deadline day after suffering a wave of injury concerns in midfield, but the Villains made it clear Luiz was untouchable, turning down multiple offers.

Luiz told the club his choice was to remain at Villa, and is looking forward to helping Steven Gerrard’s team progress.

“I love this club. This club opened the door for me when I came to England to play in the Premier League,” he said.

“I’m so happy because I’m staying here and my choice is here."

Premier League ‘I’m sure he will be proud’ – Gerrard says Prince William sent Villa message of support 17/09/2022 AT 08:52