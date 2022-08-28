After scoring his first Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City in their 4-2 win over Crystal Palace , striker Erling Haaland says there's much more to come.

The Norwegian forward inspired a comeback from 2-0 down against the Eagles, and took his personal tally for the season to six goals in just four appearances.

Haaland said: "Of course it takes time but I know it will come and get even better. It's not easy to come to a new club, a new country so it has been a good start.

"It was a really good feeling to turn the game around. We had the mentality to trust each other and keep going."

Manager Pep Guardiola was impressed with Haaland's performance, he explained: "What impressed me was Erling’s body language when we were 2-0 down – still encouraging his mates.

"He doesn’t run away from the game. How many games he has in his career and goals – astonishing. He’s also an incredible humble guy."

The Norway striker was careful to insist that team objectives remain above personal achievements, saying: "It's about trying to continue what we are doing. It was about small adjustments and we did that and got results. We had to listen to the manager."

He also had time to joke that his first goal will be to catch father Alfie Haaland's personal tally of 18 goals. He explained: "It’s a proud moment for me and my family but my Dad will probably say he had more goals in the Premier League than me so I will chase that."

Haaland arrived in the Premier League this summer, following a transfer from Borussia Dortmund which is believed to worth as much as £85.5m.

When Haaland struggled in the season opening Charity Shield defeat against Liverpool, critics suggested that the Norwegian would struggle in the Premier League.

Ian Wright responded to the impressive display against Palace on Match of the Day, labelling Haaland "a goalscoring monster."

