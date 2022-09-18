Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri came on in added time to become the youngest Premier League player in history aged 15 years and 181 days old.

Nwaneri came on as a substitute in the Gunners' comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday , replacing Fabio Vieira in injury time.

Harvey Elliott previously held the record, aged 16 years and 30 days when he played for Fulham in 2019.

Nwaneri has played for Arsenal at U18s level and, aged 14, played for the England U16s.

Last Tuesday, Glenavon's Christopher Atherton became the youngest senior footballer in the United Kingdom aged 13 years and 329 days when he played for the Northern Irish club.

Before the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "We have the opportunities to bring young players on.

"We are pretty short and opportunities come when issues arise."

