The FA has begun gathering information following a late flashpoint between Jordan Henderson and Gabriel Magalhaes during Arsenal's win against Liverpool – that is according to Sky Sports News.

The incident happened after referee Michael Oliver awarded Arsenal a penalty for a foul by Thiago Alcantara on Gabriel Jesus.

The referee spoke with managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp after the incident.

Both Henderson and Gabriel were spoken to after the game by the referee, as per FA and PGMOL protocols, and the FA is now reviewing the referee’s report, says Sky

The FA confirmed on Sunday that it was reviewing the incident.

“We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool,” an FA spokesperson said.

“We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident.”

The review process is likely to take several days - after which point the FA will decide whether to open a full investigation.

