Manchester United needed a stoppage time winner from 18-year-old prospect Alejandro Garnancho as they edged past Fulham at Craven Cottage.

In the first half, Fulham were constantly positive and on the front foot, often looked the better side, but lacked quality in the final third. United were often frantic, but good in moments, and looked more threatening to score when they attacked.

Fulham looked to target Tyrell Malacia for the majority of the game, who didn’t look comfortable playing as a right back over his usual left back position.

Throughout the game, the visitors lacked patterns of play, long balls were a constant feature, which didn’t usually come off for them, and Fulham were often the more determined side to get on to the loose second balls.

Scott McTominay coming on for Anthony Elanga seemed to stagnate United’s attack. Bruno Fernandes went out to the right, creativity in the middle of the pitch lacked from that point on. The second half for United wasn’t pretty, they took the lead early on but never looked able to put the game to bed.

Fulham on and off the ball were brave, played passes through the final third quite often and committed men forward. Created more than enough chances and will be kicking themselves that they haven’t got a win tonight.

But what a week for Garnacho, two assists on Thursday against Villa, and a last gasp winner tonight against Fulham. Fearless and confident, looks to have bags of potential. Ten Hag runs over to congratulate the youngster as the full-time whistle blows, and rightfully so.

