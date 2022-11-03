Gabriel Martinelli remains confident about the prospect of signing a new Arsenal contract, with his current deal set to expire in June 2024.

Martinelli has scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season, and most recently found the back of the net in a 5-0 humbling of Nottingham Forest on Sunday

Ad

The Brazilian addressed the issue surrounding his future in a pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League clash against FC Zurich, and is clearly loving life in north London given the nature of his response.

Europa League Antony trick puts football in a spin - The Warm-Up 28/10/2022 AT 08:49

He said: “I’m very happy at Arsenal. I said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything about Arsenal.

“I want to stay. I’m very happy. I just need to get a pen.”

So, barring any stationery issues, the Brazilian will be remaining with the Gunners beyond his current deal, in news which will delight Arsenal fans.

The 21-year-old arrived at Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano in July 2019, and has since scored 23 goals in 101 appearances across all competitions.

The Athletic reports that negotiations are already underway between the club and player, with Arsenal having the option to extend the current deal for another two years.

However, it is thought that a revised deal will be presented to Martinelli's representatives after firmly establishing himself in Mikel Arteta's long-term plans.

Aside from Martinelli, Arsenal are also reportedly working on deals for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

Saliba's current contract runs out next summer, but there is an option for a further year. Meanwhile Saka's current terms do not go past 2024.

Additionally, the Gunners hopes to tie down Aaron Ramsdale to a new deal, but his current contract does not expire until 2025.

There is certainly plenty of optimism around the Emirates now, and Arteta’s men will be looking to continue the feel-good factor when they face Chelsea in a London derby on Sunday.

Arsenal still sit top of the Premier League table with 31 points from 12 games – 10 clear of the Blues, who are currently languishing in sixth place following a 4-1 humbling against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday

Premier League Arsenal's Mari has surgery after supermarket stabbing, facing at least two months out 27/10/2022 AT 19:33