Ronaldo’s future at United has been a major talking point throughout the summer with the general consensus being he wants to leave Old Trafford.

However, the club insist they want to keep the 37-year-old, although Ronaldo has been linked with a move to a host of clubs - most recently, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea so he can play in the Champions League.

In response to an Instagram post regarding his future on Tuesday night, Ronaldo claimed “they [the media] will know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks”. And that has not gone down well with Neville.

“Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth?,” questioned Neville on Twitter.

“Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!”

What was Ronaldo’s social media post?

The 2022 summer transfer window ends on September 1, so his future should be resolved, as he says, in the next two weeks.

He delayed his return to pre-season training due to family issues and it has been reported that his agent is looking around for the United star to join another club who are playing in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has refused to discuss the saga since the new Premier League season started, after he came on as a substitute in the first game against Brighton and started in United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford.

On Tuesday, he slammed the media when replying to a fan account on Instagram and revealed there will be an interview in the next fortnight where the truth will be told.

“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks,” Ronaldo said. “The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right.

“Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

