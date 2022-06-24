Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder says he hopes to keep Jurrien Timber and Antony in Amsterdam next season, amid interest from Manchester United.
The Premier League club appointed Schreuder’s predecessor Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2022/23 season and have since been linked with several Ajax players past and present.
Netherlands international Timber is among them, but Schreuder is confident that he will be able to count on the centre-back next season.
“I have spoken with Jurrien and I’m assuming he is staying at Ajax,” Schreuder told ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano).
“Timber is a smart guy, and he knows what’s best for himself. We think he is not done yet at Ajax.”
Another Ajax player to be linked with a move to United is Brazilian winger Antony.
The 22-year-old Brazil international was a key player for Ten Hag’s title-winning Ajax side last season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, but former Club Brugge boss Schreuder is keen to hold onto his best assets.
“We want to keep Antony at Ajax,” he said. “I want to work with him, and the club knows this”.
Manchester United are yet to make a signing this summer, and they have been locked in talks with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong – another of Ten Hag’s former Ajax players – for weeks.
Big changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer following a hugely disappointing 2021/22 campaign, where they finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to win any silverware.
United were linked with another Dutchman recently, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, but Chelsea could provide competition for the centre-back.
