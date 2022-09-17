Kevin de Bruyne is the most consistent player in the Premier League and sets the standard for his Manchester City team-mates, according to former Citizens defender Joleon Lescott.

The Belgian playmaker set up two goals in City’s 3-0 win away to Wolves on Saturday, taking his overall tally to 125 assists in all competitions for the Etihad club.

Erling Haaland’s stunning start to the season continued as the striker netted his 14th goal in 10 games for his new club, but Lescott believes De Bruyne is just as crucial for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Asked if there is a more consistent player out there, Lescott told BT Sport: “No. I think (being) someone who plays at their maximum capacity week in, week out, that’s what separates him.

“We’ve seen flashes of his brilliance with other players, but not as consistently every week.

“We’re speaking about Haaland so much, but he (De Bruyne) sets the standard. We didn’t speak about him before the game, we’re speaking about him now, but regarding his performance it’s just expected.

“That’s a credit to him, you can’t take that for granted because the level he’s playing at is remarkable”.

De Bruyne’s leadership qualities were also picked out for praise after the 31-year-old captained Guardiola’s side to a win that sent them two points clear on top of the table.

“Since the era of Vincent Kompany being that leader at the back, City have been seeking out who that next leader is,” said former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

“He’s got the armband, he leads by example, he’s driving standards. You don’t hear anything about him off the pitch other than positive things.

“He goes out there and keeps pushing on, to be the focal point, but not in a selfish way.”

