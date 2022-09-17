Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is ‘angry’ about his goal drought but the South Korean’s place in the team is not at risk, according to manager Antonio Conte.

Son is yet to find the net this season after featuring in eight matches, six in the Premier League and two in the Champions League.

His dry spell comes as a surprise after a prolific 2021/22 campaign where the 30-year-old shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, netting 23 goals.

"I think Sonny is not happy because he's not scoring. It's normal and I like that he's a bit angry with this situation," Conte said.

"It means that he wants to try to change it, also because we need [him]."

Son and striker partner Harry Kane have struck up a fruitful partnership in recent years, but the goals haven’t flowed as freely so far this season.

Conte’s side have scored 12 in six Premier League games so far, with Kane contributing five of those.

Spurs face Leicester on Saturday, and the Italian manager hinted that he could soon give the South Korean an opportunity to rest, after starting every match so far in 2022/23.

"Sonny, he's a really important player for us,” said Conte.

“At the same time, it can happen, especially when you play massive games, you can be a bit tired mentally, also your body, so it can happen.

"But I repeat Sonny for me would be never, never a problem. We are talking about one of the best two players that we have in our team.

"For sure it can happen that in some games he can't play from the start, like Harry [Kane] also. But only to protect him, to give the possibility to rest, to take care of his energy and to bring us to win.

"We are talking about players that during the game, they are decisive and we need to have these players always to be at the top."

Spurs have picked up 14 points from in an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, but suffered their first loss of the campaign away to Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday.

