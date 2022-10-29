Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has expressed disappointment that a transfer deadline day move to Chelsea failed to materialise.

But the offer was rejected by Ajax, who had already lost several stars during the summer including Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

Alvaraz, 25, has now broken his silence on the failed move.

“I am very disappointed about it,” he told ESPN.

“But I am convinced that one day a big club will come. We never expected Chelsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn't do anything."

It comes weeks after his manager Alfred Schreuder revealed that the midfielder was keen to sign for the Premier League club.

Speaking to ESPN last month, Schreuder said: "Chelsea reported themselves for Edson Alvarez on the final day and Alvarez wanted this.

"For one day he was feeling very down by yesterday he told me: 'Coach, I am here and I will give 100% again'."

Graham Potter’s side are believed to be monitoring Alvarez’s situation at Ajax and could make another move when the January transfer window opens.

Chelsea will reportedly face stiff competition from Barcelona, who see Alvarez as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Alvarez has played 10 games in the Eredivisie so far this season, claiming two assists, and scored in Ajax’s 4-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League.

