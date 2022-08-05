Ronaldo has made his desire clear that he wishes to leave United this summer to play for a team that are in the Champions League.

But, United insist Ronaldo will not be going anywhere and is part of their plans this season.

"I am really happy he is here,” Ten Hag told reporters. “We have a top striker. We stick to the plan."

Ronaldo was one of numerous players to leave United’s final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday early, which Ten Hag wanted to reiterate in his press conference.

“Now I have to point, there were many players who left but the spotlight is on Cristiano,” said Ten Hag.

"That is not right, so do your research and make out many players left, that was what was said.

"There were a lot of players. I'm really happy, I told you before, we have a top striker, really happy he's here with the squad and we stick to the plan."

Anthony Martial will miss United’s Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday, which may mean Ronaldo starts the match.

When asked about the prospect of the 37-year-old leading United’s attack, Ten Hag answered: “We will see on Sunday.”

Ten Hag on Man Utd's recruitment

They have long been linked with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, which Ten Hag says he “cannot comment on” and “when United have news, they will bring it”.

“That would be a good situation [to have transfer business done], but I am happy with the squad,” added Ten Hag.

“I am happy with the signings up until now. We are working altogether. I am happy with the current squad and we need the right players.

"I think we have to look forward to the first game. We want to win every game and we will be trying to do that from Sunday."

