Lisandro Martinez has made a big impression in his early days at Manchester United and taken a leaf out of Gabriel Heinze’s book.

Martinez arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for an eye-catching £57million deal and evoked the same chant of ‘Argentina’ often aimed at Heinze during the latter’s three-year spell in the Premier League.

Ad

It now seems that the 24-year-old has turned a corner following a difficult start to life in English football, with his aggressive and full-throttle approach proving to be a hit with the fans.

Transfers Man Utd battle Liverpool and Chelsea for £10m wonderkid Duran - Paper Round 4 HOURS AGO

Characteristics which have drawn inevitable comparisons with Heinze, with the duo talking about Martinez’s potential move to United before it materialised.

“I love the way he played, very aggressive, good mentality, good mentality in the duels. Every game as a final. He was a top player.

"I try to play like him. We are a bit different as well, but I like his mentality." Martinez also spoke with Heinze before arriving at Old Trafford in the summer. "We just spoke about football and life," he added.

Neither Martinez nor Manchester United will have fond memories of their trip to Brentford this season after being humbled in a 4-0 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium

The Argentine was substituted at half-time in that sobering loss, and many doubters voiced their concerns about his suitability to English football.

"Sometimes we have to be patient, you know. Especially in the beginning, we know that we did not play how we wanted. But it is part of football, we learn. It is experience. We have a new team, a new system. Now we have to keep going.

"It is difficult. Especially in football, you don't have time. If you lose you are a really bad player or a really bad team. But we know what we are. We have to be calm, we have to be patient, and always try hard."

However, the Argentine showed his battling qualities to recover from that disappointment in West London by putting in extra strength and conditioning work at the training ground in recent months.

It is work which is reaping dividends with Martinez winning possession of the ball 43 times in the defensive third of the pitch this season – more than any other Manchester United player.

"Football is always physical. You have to train always hard. You have to be ready. I always try to give 100 per cent.

"I think it is very important because you can train that. If you win duels, it is better for the team, you know. (Against Spurs), for example, we won many duels in defence and that is then good for our offensive players. They can then only think to score goals."

Martinez’s performance in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday was arguably the team’s finest of the season to date, and he was delighted to hear the adulation from the stands.

“Was it the best team performance yet? I think so."

"We did a great job. We controlled the game, the whole 90 minutes. I think they had only one chance in the first half and then we were solid in defence. I am really happy because we tried really hard to play at this level. We want to play this way. It is fantastic to do it."

"It was very emotional for me to experience that love from the fans. It is also from me to them, that love. I am really happy because I came from nothing, you know. To come here to one of the best clubs in the world is very special."

Premier League 'You have to score' – Ten Hag on United's draw with Chelsea; Ronaldo and Varane updates 6 HOURS AGO