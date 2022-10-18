Erik ten Hag said he “understands” Cristiano Ronaldo’s furious reaction at being substituted off in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Newcastle

With United pushing for a winner at Old Trafford, Ronaldo was replaced by Marcus Rashford with 18 minutes remaining, and the Portugal international stormed off the pitch.

Ronaldo, who earlier had a goal controversially ruled out by referee Craig Pawson, was visibly upset by his manager’s decision – but Ten Hag was not prepared to publicly criticise the 37-year-old.

It was only Ronaldo’s second league start this season and his first since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August.

"I think no player is happy when he [is taken] off, and especially not Ronaldo, I understand that,” said Ten Hag.

“As long as it is [done] in quite a normal way, [I have] no problem with that.”

The draw with Newcastle saw United drop to fifth, seven points behind Wednesday’s opponents Tottenham, who are third.

Ronaldo could be set to keep his place in the starting line-up against Spurs after Ten Hag confirmed that Anthony Martial is ruled out with injury.

Having scored eight career goals against Spurs, including six in his last three, Ronaldo will be confident of adding to his league tally of just one goal this season.

"Anthony Martial, he is not available,” confirmed Ten Hag.

The Dutchman added: “He is back on the pitch but not in the team training. Christian Eriksen returned in the team training today and we have to see how that works out, how he will recover, whether tomorrow he has the energy. So we have to wait for that.

"From the start of the season, tried to plan the overload of players. You see around, with many clubs now, injuries are coming up. And you can't avoid everything because it's top football. In top football, they go to the limits and injuries will come.”

