Cristiano Ronaldo has torn into Wayne Rooney and Ralf Rangnick in an astonishing, explosive interview about his second spell at Manchester United.

Ronaldo came back to United from Juventus in the summer of 2021, and his return began in a blaze of glory as he scored twice at Old Trafford in a 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle.

There was talk of Ronaldo lifting United back to the top of the tree, but despite regular goals in his first season the club failed to progress.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was replaced mid-campaign by Ralf Rangnick, but it failed to have any positive impact on the team.

Rangnick departed at the end of last season, and Ronaldo was deeply critical of the German.

When asked by Piers Morgan for his views on Rangnick, Ronaldo said: “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

Ronaldo also put the boot into United and England great, Rooney.

The pair were hugely effective as team-mates during Ronaldo’s first spell at Old Trafford, although they did clash at international level with Rooney infamously being sent off at the 2006 World Cup - after which footage emerged of Ronaldo winking following a discussion with the referee.

Rooney has been critical of Ronaldo during his second spell at United, urging the club to move him on.

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly,” Ronaldo said, “...probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level.”

Per the Sun , Ronaldo ‘then he chuckles and adds: “I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true . . . ”'

United have gone backwards since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club after their latest Premier League title win in 2013, and Ronaldo says Ferguson is aware of the issues at Old Trafford.

“He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” Ronaldo said. "He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that…it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.

“The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.”

Ronaldo will head to Qatar with Portugal for the World Cup, with his United future now in the balance.

