Jack Grealish paid tribute to Pep Guardiola for giving him another chance against Wolves after a poor midweek display, with the playmaker scoring in the first minute in a three-goal win

Grealish was part of the City side that beat Borussia Dortmund in midweek in the Champions League but his efforts attracted criticism.

The England international admitted he was not at his best and said that he could do better.

He told BT Sport: "It was a long time coming and nice to get off the mark. Rightly so people have been asking questions, I should be scoring more and getting more assists.

"I am always going to have people talking about me with the money that was spent on me, but all my career I haven’t scored enough goals. I do want to add that to my game.

"It is nice when Pep defends me. He has been brilliant with me. I probably have to thank him because he gave me the opportunity today after my performance on Wednesday because it probably wasn’t the best. I am thankful to him."

Guardiola, praised his team and Grealish in particular.

"The game started really well for us with the two goals and the red card and after the Champions League to come here at 12:30 with the quality they have, they can keep the ball and transitions are fast, it was an incredible victory,” he began.

“We struggled a lot after half-time until Phil's [Foden] goal so a lot of credit to Wolves.

"Jack [Grealish] played really good. He was strong and he made a good goal coming in. Hopefully he can make a good international performance and come back fit.

"Fingers crossed all the players come back fit but it is important for them ahead of the World Cup but hopefully they come back good, ready for the derby."

