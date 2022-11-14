Ronaldo sat down with Piers Morgan and expressed disgust at the way he has been treated by the club, seemingly leaving the Portugal captain with no way back under the Dutchman.

And there was no sympathy from Carragher, who was always sceptical about Ronaldo’s chances of success in his second spell at the club.

The Liverpool legend said on Twitter: “Ronaldo: ‘I don’t respect the manager’

“Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.

“99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.”

Carragher was referring to the summer saga, where Ronaldo unsuccessfully sought to move away from Old Trafford, with Napoli and Chelsea among the numerous clubs linked to a potential deal.

Ronaldo also refused to come off the bench in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in October and left before the match finished – an action he repeated following the pre-season friendly with Rayo Vallecano.

The full interview is due to be aired later this week, but a clip released late on Sunday evening showed Ronaldo telling Morgan that he believes the club are trying to "force him out".

“Yes,” Ronaldo admitted. “Not only the coach but another two or three guys there around the club.

“I felt betrayed.”

This latest episode looks to have tarnished Ronaldo’s legacy at the club following a trophy-laden first spell with the Red Devils, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

The Portuguese superstar had nine hugely-successful years in the Spanish capital and won four more Champions League titles, ahead of a move to Juventus in 2018.

Following three years in Turin, Ronaldo made a dramatic return to United last year despite the interest of rivals Manchester City.

He was the shining light in an otherwise dismal 2021/22 campaign, scoring 24 goals across all competitions as United finished sixth and without a trophy for a fifth consecutive season.

The player also gave a damning assessment on the club’s progress since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, and believes the club has not moved forward at all in the last nine years.

He feels that internal issues since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson are to blame for their lack of success in recent years.

“The progress was zero,” he added. “Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.”

