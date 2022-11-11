Jurgen Klopp has been given a one-match touchline ban after the Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to fine the Liverpool manager for confronting a match official during his side's 1-0 victory against Manchester City in October.

Klopp was initially fined £30,000 by an independent regulatory commission over his conduct towards the assistant referee during the game.

The FA felt that was too lenient, and an independent appeal board has now suspended the German from the touchline with immediate effect, meaning that he will miss Liverpool's last game before the World Cup, at home to Southampton on Saturday.

During the match against City, Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor for his actions in the 86th minute for confronting assistant referee Gary Beswick for not giving a foul for a challenge on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva, an incident which occurred right in front of the official.

The Liverpool manager admitted to "losing it" but said that he had not sworn at Beswick.

When asked after given the fine if he felt he was given a fair punishment, Klopp responded: "Should I have got a ban? I don't know.

"I never was in the situation, I never had a red card, I didn't ever have a yellow card as far as I know.

"I'm the wrong person that you should ask. I have no idea about what the usual things are. I had a touchline ban years ago in the Champions League with [Borussia] Dortmund. Very similar situation, but obviously, the Champions League is slightly different.

"I know what I said, and I know that saying that, but from a further distance and with a different face, it would have been completely fine. I said, 'How can you not, how can you not?'"

When the FA confirmed its decision to appeal, its statement read: "The FA can confirm that it is appealing against the independent Regulatory Commission's sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp after reviewing its written reasons.

"The independent Regulatory Commission fined Jurgen Klopp £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC's Premier League game on Sunday 16 October 2022 against Manchester City FC."

Liverpool are understood to be disappointed by the decision but will accept the outcome. Klopp has already admitted to a charge of improper conduct. The club are also unhappy with an appeal process that led to their manager being banned with fewer than 24 hours to go before the Southampton game.

