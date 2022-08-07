A fine late equaliser from Josh Dasilva saw Brentford hold Leicester to a 2-2 draw at King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' side had the greater share of possession and created the greater goalscoring opportunities, but the Bees snatched their point late on through substitute Dasilva's 86th minute strike.

Timothy Castagne put the hosts in front on 33 minutes with a powerful header from a James Maddison corner as the Foxes got their Premier League campaign off to a positive start.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall then extended Leicester's lead in the 46th minute with a long-range strike which went in off the post.

Brentford pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute through Ivan Toney who picked up Rico Henry's cross and finished beyond Danny Ward, who was stepping into the goalkeeping breach left by Kasper Schmeichel.

With the Bees looking to get on terms, Toney had a glorious chance to equalise for the visitors when he met an inswinging cross from Bryan Mbeumo, but he glanced his header wide.

But Brentford did get the equaliser they were looking for through Dasilva, who drove to the edge of Leicester's box and curled a powerful left-footed strike past Ward

The result means Leicester and Brentford sit 10th and 11th in the Premier League table respectively.

