Leicester City are off the bottom of the Premier League table albeit on goal difference after spurning a host of chances in their 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

The Foxes began well with the pace of Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka causing the visitors' defence problems.

But they were unable to capitalise and their attacking intent waned with Palace creating the best chance of the half when an unmarked Mark Guehi headed over from close range.

Brendan Rodgers saw his side burst out of the blocks in the second half with Daka and James Maddison on three occasions spurning good opportunities.

Rodgers eventually brought on Jamie Vardy, Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho but their introduction did not have the desired effect for the home side.

Patrick Vieira, whose side had only kept one clean sheet in their previous eight games, seemed more focused on coming away with a point with Luka Milivojevic brought on and Michael Olise only having a 25-minute cameo from the bench.

Vieira then brought off Zaha in the closing stages as the Eagles held on for a point which seems them climb to 13th place in the table while the Foxes are 19th.

TALKING POINT - Two points dropped for the Foxes

The main positive for Rodgers will be a rare cleansheet. But otherwise it was another frustrating game, they created more chances, brought on a string of attacking options off the bench and still could not score.

Whether it is lack of confidence or consistency, Maddison's performance was hit and miss and summed up by a booking for simulation in stoppage time which means he will miss the next game against Leeds through suspension.

It was a poor game overall and a complete contrast from the Foxes' last home game when they demolished Nottingham Forest 4-0.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace)

In a game with few standout performers, the 35-year-old Spaniard was head and shoulders above everyone else with his domineering presence from set pieces. And he made a host of saves, particularly from Maddison, in the second half.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER CITY: Ward 5, Castagne 6, Amartey 4, Faes 7, Justin 7, Tielemans 5, Soumare 5, Dewsbury-Hall 6, Maddison 7, Daka 6, Barnes 7. Subs: Vardy 5, Mendy 5, Praet n/a, Iheanacho n/a.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 8, Ward 6, Guehi 6, Andersen 5, Mitchell 6, Eze 7, Doucoure 6, Schlupp 6, Ayew 5, Edouard 6, Zaha 6...Subs: Milivojevic 5, Riedewald 5, Olise 5, Mateta n/a.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

30' - WHAT A CHANCE! Palace have a freekick. Eze's delivery finds an unmarked Guehi who nods it over at the far post.

48' - BIG CHANCE! Barnes down the left, sets up Maddison who whacks it over like a rugby conversion.

59' - BIG CHANCE! Maddison finds space on the edge of the area and sends a side-footed shot wide, should have done better from there.

KEY STATS

Leicester have won just a single game in the Premier League so far this season.

