Manchester United made it three wins in a row as they beat struggling Leicester 1-0.

The home side were extremely flat in the first-half and played with a lack of intensity as the Red Devils looked comfortable breaking the deadlock after 23 minutes when Jadon Sancho scored.

Ad

Leicester’s defence was nowhere to be seen as Marcus Rashford slid Sancho in, who went round Danny Ward and slotted home.

Transfers Transfer Deadline Day: All the done deals across Europe's biggest leagues 15 HOURS AGO

Brendan Rodgers’ team improved in the second half as United lost their way a little but Leicester still struggled to create any big chances in what was a scrappy game with little goal-mouth action.

The win for Man United puts them up to 5th with three wins but Leicester remain in last place with just one point from five matches.

TALKING POINT - TOUGH TIMES FOR LEICESTER

Rodgers spoke ahead of the game to BT Sport and admitted that the lack of transfer activity has been down to a lack of budget to spend due to financial constraints. Leicester were not a threat at all in attack and struggled to create a clear cut chance throughout the match. There was a worryingly lack of intensity in the first half and despite getting a bit better in the second they were still poor. The supporters booed the team off at full-time.

United played well but were nothing spectacular and they dictated the game for large periods. There are signs the Leicester squad are affected by the lack of new players. There is no new competition to push the current bunch of players and the ‘old guard’ look stale with Jamie Vardy finally showing a decline.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - RAPHAEL VARANE

It was a difficult first season at Man United for Raphael Varane but he looks much improved under Erik ten Hag. Alongside Lisandro Martinez he has an aggressive centre-back who likes to get stuck in and can begin attacks with his passing between the lines. Therefore, Varane can hold his position and use his experience and talent to read the game. The Frenchman put his foot in a lot tonight winning tackles and was there when need to clear any Leicester cross away. He did not commit a foul, he was not dribbled past and he lost just one duel all match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester: Ward 6, Justin 5, Ndidi 7, Evans 6, Thomas 5, Soumare 6, Tielemans 5, Dewsbury-Hall 7, Maddison 6, Barnes 6, Vardy 4.

Subs: Iheanacho 5, Daka 5.

Man United: De Gea 6, Dalot 7, Varane 8, Martinez 7, Malacia 6, McTominay 6, Eriksen 8, Fernandes 7, Elanga 6, Sancho 7, Rashford 6.

Subs: Casemiro 6, Ronaldo 7, Fred 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

23’ – GOAL (SANCHO) – It has been a boring game but out of nowhere Leicester are carved open easily. Leicester are so open. It's hard to say why the defence have just disappeared. A long ball goes into Fernandes, then he passes it to Rashford, who slides Sancho in 1 vs 1 with Ward and he goes round the keeper to score. Too easy!

51' - SAVE (DE GEA) - Maddison wins a free-kick and has a go from some distance. He catches it so well and it's flying towards the top corner as it clears the wall. De Gea dives to his left and tips it away. Great save.

69’ – SUB (RONALDO ON) – Ronaldo is on, they have lacked a bit of ruthlessness up top and here it comes. The Red Devils could use his experience too to prevent Leicester getting back into the game. Sancho, the goalscorer goes off.

KEY STAT

Sancho has scored five Premier League goals, four of which have been goals that put Man United ahead in matches.

Transfers Ten Hag: Ronaldo remains part of Man Utd's plans YESTERDAY AT 13:15