‘We are today’

At what point does the “start” of a season expire? At what point will we stop talking about this Arsenal 'start' – their best-ever to a top-flight season, one of the best-ever in Premier League history – and instead talk about the fact we are just six games away from the midway point of the campaign?

Not only that, but at what point we will seriously, actually, start talking about Arsenal as title contenders? It feels strange, doesn’t it. After umpteen years of not being contenders, they suddenly are, and though it’s only 13 games down, this incredible run where just five points have been dropped also includes wins over Liverpool, Tottenham and now Chelsea

So maybe we should follow Mikel Arteta’s lead.

"We are today,” Arteta said yesterday, when asked about whether Arsenal are indeed title challengers, although he was naturally reluctant to go ham on their chances, adding: “But tomorrow is difficult.

"Just look at the last six years what Manchester City have done. With the best manager and best team in the world, they've shown it consistently in every single competition.

"We have to be very, very respectful of that and we're getting much better as a team and competing much better and getting really good results but this is a long, long show."

He is of course right. Manchester City are the very reason why we are struggling to call Arsenal title contenders with confidence. If this was Liverpool, Chelsea or maybe even Manchester United, perhaps this would feel different and we would not be so reluctant, but Arsenal against City? We are seemingly convincing ourselves there is only one winner.

It is worth remembering however that Arsenal are yet to meet Manchester City, but have played the remaining Big Six sides already. City, meanwhile, have only played Liverpool and United, meaning tougher tests are to come for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Anyway. We’re rambling, and we’re also trying to will a title race into happening, because City, this 'inevitable' team that have denied Liverpool from enjoying a dynasty of their own, need competition.

Right now, that’s undeniably Arsenal.

Toon wreck it for Ralph

Arsenal are Premier League title contenders, and Newcastle are most certainly top-four contenders.

Why? Because why not? When you’re on a run like they are, when you have Miggy Almiron scoring for fun, Bruno Guimaraes running the show, and the joint-best defence in the Premier League so far, then why not indeed.

Add to that mix the fact they do not have a European campaign to tire them down come 2023 and you have a team fully capable of making the Europa League their minimum aim this season, a feat that would almost certainly signal the end of the Big Six as we know it.

And on their way to Europe they are leaving a trailing of destruction, with Southampton reportedly deciding to sack Ralph Hasenhuttl after yesterday’s 4-1 loss . That is not confirmed, yet, but could be announced soon.

Some start!

In his first 90 minutes Unai Emery has managed what John Gregory, Graham Taylor, David O’Leary, Martin O’Neill, Gerard Houllier, Alex McLeish, Paul Lambert, Tim Sherwood, Remi Garde, Roberto Di Matteo, Steve Bruce, Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard could not do at Villa Park, and that’s beat Manchester United at home in the Premier League.

Okay okay, we’ll let Di Matteo and Brucie off as they only ever managed Villa in the Championship, but nevertheless the fact Gregory – the John Gregory of 'managed Aston Villa from 1998 to 2002' fame – kicks off that list shows you just how long ago that previous victory was.

Twenty-seven years! That is some wait, and that is also some start from Emery, who had just three training sessions with the Villa players before Sunday’s 3-1 win over United.

“I was dreaming of this,” said Emery. “It was a special day. But we have only made the first step. We were speaking about the gameplan and I think the players did it perfectly.”

Up next for Villa and United are United and Villa respectively. They meet again in the EFL Cup on Thursday at Old Trafford.

IN OTHER NEWS

Adios, Pique

A look towards the presidential box in his farewell video told us Gerard Pique will almost certainly be back at Barcelona one day, but Gerard Pique the Barcelona player is no more after he bid farewell on Saturday.

Gerard Piqué Image credit: Getty Images

It was emotional, the tears flowed, and yeah we’re still not quite sure about the timing of it all either – but hey ho.

"I was born here and I will die here,” he said after the 2-0 win over Almeira.

"When you get older, you realise that sometimes to love is to let go. I'm convinced that I'll be here again in the future. I love Barca. That's why I consider it's the right moment to go. This is not a goodbye."

IN THE CHANNELS

Yeah, you probably saw it, but just in case you didn’t…

Lukas Podolski!

COMING UP

A relatively quiet Monday given there is some midweek EFL Cup action featuring Premier League sides around the corner. Nevertheless, you’ve got Real Madrid away in La Liga tonight and an FA Cup first round match as seventh-tier Bracknell Town host Ipswich Town.

