Arsenal v Aston Villa live! - Gabriel Jesus puts Gunners ahead in Premier League match at Emirates
Premier League / Matchday 5
Emirates Stadium / 31.08.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
HALF-TIME
A frantic half utterly dominated by Arsenal who should be two up at least. In the dying moments of the half Martinelli forced a brilliant save off Martinez with a 30-yard belter too.
As it stands, Villa remain in the game, just, and somehow.
45'
Arsenal
OFF THE LINE!
Should be two!
Odegaard finds Jesus, Jesus finds Saka and the goal is gaping but once again Cash is there to clear off the line.
Should be two! Villa hanging on in there.
44'
Aston Villa
VILLA CHANCE
best moment of the match for Villa as Cash swings a quick ball into the box that forces Saliba to divert the ball towards his own goal.
Ramsdale is there to collect but it was an iffy moment.
39'
Aston Villa
MINGS AND MARTINEZ BLUNDER
The Villa backline look flushed and Martinez is forced to backheel off the pitch.
Odegaard then picks up a yellow for putting his arms all over Douglas. Very unnecessary..
Yellow card
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
38'
Aston Villa
VILLA NEED CALM
It's hectic inside the Emirates with the home crowd roaring their side forward. Villa have hardly had a touch in 20 minutes and look scared.
They have seven behind the ball with three frontmen isolated at the top but nothing to link the two.
It's all long balls at the moment.
33'
Arsenal
LOUD CROWD
It's all kicking off in the Emirates now with the crowd in full voice. It's big.
Jesus was on hand there like any good striker. That's what they've missed.
30'
Arsenal
Goal
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against2
GOAL! ARSENAL 1 VILLA 0 (JESUS, 30')
Arsenal get the lead they deserve!
Xhaka down the left rifles at Martinez who cannot hold it.
Jesus picks up the leftovers and sweeps home!
28'
Arsenal
ARSENAL ON TOP
It's dominant stuff from the Gunners who should be ahead now.
Odegaard, Jesus and Saka have each had great chances to put them ahead.
Up the other end, Buendia has another effort on goal but it's straight at Ramsdale.
25'
Arsenal
SAKA MISSES OPEN GOAL
Wow, what a miss!
Martinelli puts it on a plate for Saka at the back post but he shanks well over from maybe five yards out.
It's on an angle but he can't be missing those.
23'
Arsenal
ODEGAARD EVERYWHERE
Unclear where exactly Odegaard is playing because he is showing up all over the field.
He's spraying cross field balls from deep on the right flank that he then appears to collect moments later down the left.
It's brilliant from the Norwegian.
21'
Arsenal
ARSENAL FAN PARTY
They're top with four wins from four and they sound like it.
It's as loud as I've ever heard the Emirates and it looks like fun.
Villa on the back foot now after a positive start.
17'
Arsenal
ODEGAARD SHOTS BLOCKED!
Chaos!
Odegaard tees up Jesus who draws another great save from Martinez.
In the melee that ensues Odegaard sees two shots blocked by Villa players throwing their bodies on the line,
13'
RAMSEY BOOKED
Jacob Ramsey picks up a yellow card as Villa rack up their fifth foul in 14 minutes.
Arsenal fans have started the Saliba chant. Please no.
Yellow card
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
12'
Arsenal
MARTINEZ SAVES FROM JESUS
First big chance as Odegaard lumps one over the top to Jesus whose shot on the angle is well parried by Martinez.
CLOSE!
Gabriel sees an effort fly inches wide after pinball football inside the box!
9'
Arsenal
LOOSE FROM WHITE
White looking a little nervy at right-back and Villa playing with the confidence of a table-topping side at home at the moment.
They are going at the Gunners here.
Up the other end Saka weaves three Villa defenders and clamours for a penalty but it's not given. He's kicking off about it. VAR?
I've seen the replay and it looks for all the world like an almighty dive.
6'
Aston Villa
EARLY VILLA SIGHTING
Good football from Villa as Bailey, Watkins and Buendia combine to get the forward into shooting space.
His effort is deflected well over but Villa showing early doors what they can do with that trio.
3'
Arsenal
JESUS FLOORED
Jesus is battered by Douglas early on. Clattered. He's down with some theatrics before we're back udnerway.
Arsenal knocking it around nicely before Odegaard draws another foul.
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO
Let's do this, let's go.
Villa get us underway!
19:26
HEAD TO HEAD
Last season Arsenal did the double over Villa, winning 3-1 and 1-0.
For what it's worth, I predict a 2-0 Arsenal win tonight.
Gerrard sacked in the morning?
19:20
TEN MINUTE WARNING
Get comfy!