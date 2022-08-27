Arsenal v Fulham: Mitrovic gives Fulham shock lead at the Emirates
Premier League / Matchday 4
Emirates Stadium / 27.08.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Arsenal hold on despite a late spell of Fulham pressure to remain perfect in the Premier League so far this season.
Four wins from four, and the question will soon be asked. Are Arsenal the real deal?
90+1'
FIVE MINUTES TO PLAY
We are into added time as Fulham throw numbers forward in search of an equaliser.
90'
BIG SAVE RAMSDALE
Chalobah gets a late shot on target, but Arsenal's keeper is up to the challenge and pushes it wide to preserve the lead.
89'
WHAT WE HAVE WE HOLD
It's Jesus off, Tomiyasu on as Arteta looks to shut this one down in the final stages.
88'
REDEMPTION FOR GABRIEL
After his horror moment which gifted Fulham their opener, it's Gabriel who gets the winner for Arsenal.
You couldn't write it.
86'
Goal
Gabriel
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks1
GOAL ARSENAL
Gabriel scrambles home a late winner, taking advantage of chaotic Fulham defender at a corner.
VAR takes time to review the goal, but it stands.
85'
MITROVIC HAMMERS JESUS
Desperate Fulham defending sees Mitrovic up against Jesus at top speed. The Brazilian looks to have the beating of him, but Mitrovic makes an excellent tackle.
83'
NKETIAH SO CLOSE AGAIN
Once more the chance falls to the young English forward, but once again Leno stays big to deny him.
82'
NKETIAH WITH A BIG CHANCE
Martinelli is in acres of space down the left flank and fires his cross into the feet of Nketiah. The English forward has time but fires his shot right down the throat of Leno.
80'
ARSENAL PRESSING FOR THE WINNER
The Gunners continue to attack in numbers as Fulham retreat before them.
Odegaard and Nketiah both go so close to big chances.
79'
DEFENDERS MBABU, DIOP ON
Andreas Pereira comes off as Fulham appear to be getting set to dig in and hold onto the point they have.
78'
MARTINELLI OFF TARGET AGAIN
The Brazilian puts another corner well off target. He's not been at his best with his dead ball chances so far this evening.
76'
NKETIAH DOES WELL BUT FIRES WIDE
Arsenal's young forward doesn't lack for confidence. Running down the line onto a Martinelli pass, Nketiah skips by a defender and shoots from a good position but his attempt is well off target.
75'
SAKA FOULED ON HALFWAY
Reem unnecessarily goes right through Saka on halfway.
73'
DANGEROUS MARTINELLI CROSS
The slightest of touches from a Fulham defender takes the cross off Nketiah's head. Arsenal pressing for the winner.
72'
HIGH FOOT FROM TETE
Jesus is fouled as he goes for a loose ball deep in his own half.
69'
NEESKENS KEBANO OFF
Tom Cairney is on for his 250th Fulham appearance as an exhausted Kebano trudges off.
68'
ANOTHER MITROVIC HEADER
The match has opened up a little for Fulham, and Mitrovic is trying to take full advantage.
67'
MITROVIC INCHES AWAY
The big Serbian delivers a hugely powerful header, but Ramsdale gets down to deny him well.
Arsenal stay level.
64'
GOAL ARSENAL
Martin Odegaard receives possession on the edge of the box, makes space and fires his shot into the leg of Fulham defender Adarabioyo. The shot takes a big deflection and Leno is finally beaten.