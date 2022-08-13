Arsenal vs Leicester City live updates - Gunners and Foxes both unchanged for Premier League clash
Premier League / Matchday 2
Emirates Stadium / 13.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
55'
Arsenal
Goal
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! ARSENAL 3-1 LEICESTER CITY - XHAKA SCORES
Saka picks out White, who clips a ball in towards Jesus. Ward claims, drops onto the toes of Xhaka who fires home.
53'
Leicester City
GOAL! ARSENAL 2-1 LEICESTER - SALIBA OWN GOAL
A long ball from Leicester is headed into the path of Saliba, and he intercepts to nod past his own 'keeper.
51'
MADDISON CROWDED OUT
But Partey is ruled to have fouled him in midfled.
50'
LEICESTER HOLDING ON
Arsenal have started brightly again.
46'
WE GO AGAIN
45+4'
HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 2-0 LEICESTER
See you in 15 minutes.
45+1'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
44'
NO PENALTY!
The ref changes his mind, which I think is the wrong decision.
43'
VAR CHECK
42'
PENALTY
Ramsdale stupidly runs to Vardy and spis him around in the box as he brushes into him. It's an obvious foul.
40'
Arsenal
ARSENAL IN CONTROL AGAIN
Jesus one-on-one again, but Ward gets down well again to prevent a hat-trick.
37'
Arsenal
JESUS CHANCE
The Brazilian collects a long ball, spins his marker and his low shot is palmed away brilliantly.
35'
Arsenal
GOAL! ARSENAL 2-0 LEICESTER - GABRIEL JESUS SCORES
A corner from the left is swung in, flicked on by Vardy as he attempts to defend, but it comesto an unmarked Jesus to nod home.
35'
ZINCHENKO PASS
The Ukrainian scoops a pass over the top for Martinelli but the pass is intercepted and it's out for a corner on the left...
33'
SOCIAL MEDIA
Not sure why they talk like this.
27'
LEICESTER SITTING TIGHT
Arsenal are in control just for now.
25'
DRINKS BREAK
I'm on water.
23'
Arsenal
Goal
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 LEICESTER - JESUS SCORES
Jesus steps inside, finds Martinelli, the ball is worked to Xhaka and then Jesus, and he clips a shot up and over Ward with a brilliant effort.
20'
Arsenal
XHAKA CHANCE
The Swiss picks up a cross at the back post and clips the post, but it comes out to Zinchenko and he fires wide!
15:18
Arsenal
GABRIEL HEADER
Up into the air at the back post, and it's out for a goal kick.