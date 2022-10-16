Aston Villa v Chelsea Live! - Latest from Villa Park ahead of big game!
Premier League / Matchday 11
Villa Park / 16.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
13:25
CHECKING OUT VILLA PARK
The Chelsea team take a look at today's playing surface.
13:20
Chelsea
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Graham Potter has also named his Chelsea team for the big game this afternoon.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Silva (C), Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.
Subs: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Jorginho, Zakaria, Pulisic, Broja.
13:15
Aston Villa
ASTON VILLA TEAM NEWS
Steven Gerrard has named his starting line-up for Aston Villa.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn (C), Luiz, J. Ramsey, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Bogarde.
13:10
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to our live text updates of this match. Team news is on the way!
Image credit: Imago