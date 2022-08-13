Aston Villa v Everton LIVE - Danny Ings strikes for Villa as both sides target first win of Premier League season
Premier League / Matchday 2
Villa Park / 13.08.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
IT'S OVER
After a heat-affected first 80, a breathless final 18 minutes or so ends with Villa hanging in and winning the match.
90+7'
GORDON SHOOTS
It's blocked first time, and then from 15 yards out he puts a rasper straight at Martinez.
90+6'
SO CLOSE!
Rondon flicks a long ball into the area and Onana is on to it. He must score, but a superb challenge from Chambers blocks the ball out for a corner from six yards out!
90+5'
LULL
These changes are taking a while as Carlos is down. While we wait, here's the goal that might win this match.
90+3'
CHANGES
Gerrard tries to run the clock down, bringing on Young, Chambers and Konsa for Cash, Ramsey and Carlos.
90+1'
GOOD SAVE!
Gordon now goes through on the left, drilling a low shot across Martinez who saves it. A superb challenge from Mings prevents the rebound going in. This is breathless stuff now!
89'
BIG CHANCE!
It's all happening! Pickford makes a superb point blank save to deny Watkins.
87'
Own goal
Lucas Digne
Aston Villa
Own goal1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! ASTON VILLA 2 EVERTON 1 (DIGNE O.G. 87)
What larks here! Onana does brilliantly to get to the byline on the left, and fires a superb cross low through the six-yard box. Digne, struggling at the back post, can only divert the ball into his own net!
86'
Goal
Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Corners1
GOAL! ASTON VILLA1 (BUENDIA 86) EVERTON 0
Oh what a beauty! Buendia drives forwards on the break, and lays it to Watkins in the right of the area. Watkins squares it back across goal to the unmarked Buendia, who strokes it in.
85'
MEANDERING
Can Everton rouse themselves for a big finish here?
82'
CORNER
Mykolenko almost picks out Gordon with a sharp reverse pass, and Mings shanks the ball out for a corner kick. Gordon takes it, but Martinez plucks it out of the sky.
81'
TWO CHANGES
Onana and Alli replace Coady and Gray for Everton.
79'
HOLGATE AGAIN
He's done a shift here alright, and gets another good block on a Watkins shot to concede a corner.
78'
CHANGE
Ings, who has just been booked, is replaced by Bailey.
Off
Danny Ings
Aston Villa
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
On
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
77'
PATIENCE
Villa are dominating here, keeping the ball for a prolonged spell before Digne overhits it behind for a goal kick.
74'
SCRAMBLE!
Two good opportunites for Villa here. McGinn almost works Ings through initially, and when Villa get the ball back into the box Buendia tries a bicycle kick. It deflects and loops over Pickford, buy Mykolenko is there to clear it off the line.
72'
CLOSE!
Holgate tidies up again, as Ings latches on to a loose header from Tarkwoski and almost barrels through on goal. From the corner, Patterson gets a good block on a shot by Carlos.
69'
DRINKS BREAK
With good reason; my word it looks warm out there.
68'
CLOSE!
Iwobi spins nicely in the final third, and is a whisker from finding a late run into the box by Gray, who was completely unmarked. Martinez gathers, but that was a fraction from being perfect.
66'
GOOD FROM HOLGATE
An angles pass releases Ings into the area on the right. He cuts it back from the byline but Holgate gets there first to clear the danger.