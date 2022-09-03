Aston Villa v Manchester City - Live! - The latest from Villa Park as Erling Haaland gives City the lead!
Premier League / Matchday 6
Villa Park / 03.09.2022
Live
49'
Manchester City
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
GOALLLL! CITY STRIKE!
Haaland is back in the goals! However, this all comes from a beautiful cross from De Bruyne from the right, and Haaland is there to tap it in at the back post with an outstretched leg!
45'
SECOND HALF
City kick us off for the second period as we get back underway at Villa Park.
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 0-0 MANCHESTER CITY
We are level at the break here at Villa Park. Despite City looking very dangerous throughout the game, Villa have held firm. Back for the second half!
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
There will be two minutes of added time.
42'
NOT LONG UNTIL HALF-TIME
Villa have done well to hold the visitors at bay, and Steven Gerrard's side look more threatening on the counter than they did at the start of the half.
38'
CHANCE FOR VILLA!
A rare chance for the home side! Villa break on the counter as Young dispossesses De Bruyne. Luiz releases Watkins in the inside-left channel and he fires at the goal, but Stones just about gets a touch on it do deflect it wide of the post.
36'
CITY TRY AGAIN!
De Bruyne clips a pass into the inside left-channel for Haaland, but the ball does not falls for the striker.
33'
CITY KEEP KNOCKING ON DOOR
Gundogan tries to turn and release Haaland, but he misplaces the pass as Martinez gathers.
32'
HALF AN HOUR GONE
Half an hour gone here and still no goals, despite City looking the much more likely side to score.
Image credit: Getty Images
29'
ALMOST!
Cancelo tries to pick out Haaland in behind with a beautiful outside of the foot through ball from deep, but there is just too much on it, and the striker cannot get there before Martinez, who comes off his line to collect.
25'
Aston Villa
VILLA CHANGE
Cash cannot carry on and he is replaced by Young for the home side.
Off
Matthew Cash
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
On
Ashley Young
Aston Villa
23'
CASH LOOKS LIKE HE CANNOT CONTINUE
The Polish international is holding his left hamstring as he is gingerly led off the pitch. He has come back on, but Ashley Young is getting stripped should he be needed.
21'
SHORT STOPPAGE
Cash is down on the turf. It looks like he is holding his hamstring as he receives some treatment from the Villa physios.
19'
BLOCK!
Cancelo's attempted strike from just outside the area is blocked by a sliding McGinn, and City have a corner.
18'
CITY ON TOP
The visiting side are on top, but have not properly tested Martinez yet in the Villa goal. There is no doubt that the way they are going, a big chance will be fashioned sooner rather than later.
14'
CLOSE!
De Bruyne whips in a cross from the box from the right which is out of this world, but Gundogan, despite making a good run ahead of Mings, cannot stretch to reach the ball in the area!
10'
JUST WIDE!
This is fantastic from City. Gundogan feeds the ball to his right for De Bruyne, who is in the right half-space. He decides to crack a shot from 23-yards out but it narrowly misses the far post and goes wide.
6'
Manchester City
BEYOND HIS REACH!
De Bruyne drops back into the right-back position and clips a ball over the top for Gundogan to chase in the box, but there is just too much on the pass and the chance comes to nothing as it goes out for a Villa goal-kick.
4'
WIDE!
City work it beautifully but waste a brilliant opportunity! Silva plays in an overlapping Walker with a fantastic through ball into the box, but the defender lashes an effort high and wide! Haaland is incensed as he was waiting for the cut-back in the centre of the six-yard box!
2'
CLOSE!
Digne finds an early cross from the left flank, and it is whipped in for Watkins, but a touch off the head of his nearest marker - John Stones - takes the ball away from him at the last second and he cannot get to it!
That is exactly what Steven Gerrard will be looking for early on.