Premier League live: Updates as Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa host Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton at Villa Park
Premier League / Matchday 8
Villa Park / 16.09.2022
Live
7'
VILLA ATTEMPT
Leon Bailey cuts in from the right and curls a harmless cross-shot wide of the near post after a wonderful 30-yard ball from Coutinho set him free.
5'
COUTINHO'S BRIGHT FIRST TOUCH COMES TO NOTHING
The Brazilian glides in from the left and plays a tidy one-two before being dumped to the turf 30 yards from goal.
The referee waves play on despite it looking like a clear free kick.
3'
VIDEO: VILLA PARK PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LATE QUEEN ELIZABETH II
2'
H2H
Aston Villa's 4-0 win in last season's corresponding fixture ended a six-match winless run at home to the Saints.
Indeed, it has often been a favourable encounter for Southampton, who have earned a club record 16 Premier League victories against both Villa and Newcastle.
1'
KICK OFF!
Southampton get us underway.
19.58
TRIBUTES PAID TO THE LATE QUEEN ELIZABETH II
A minute's silence followed by the singing of the National Anthem.
19.55
WILL COUTINHO IGNITE AND LEAVE THE SAINTS MISERABLE ONCE AGAIN?
Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and provided no assists in his past 17 Premier League appearances.
However, the Brazilian has been directly involved in a career-high seven Premier League goals against Southampton, scoring five and setting up two.
19.50
CAN JWP ENJOY MORE AWAY-DAY JOY?
Since the beginning of last season, James Ward-Prowse has netted 10 of his 11 Premier League goals in away matches.
Only Mohamed Salah (13) and Harry Kane (12) have more away goals during that same period.
19.45
READY TO MAKE A SPLASH?
19.40
MORE FROM GERRARD AS HE LOOKS TO RALLY HIS VILLA TROOPS
“They’re (Southampton) a dynamic team, they’re young and athletic. They’re capable of pressing in transition. They’ve gone a bit more direct and shown they’re up for the fight. The challenge is there for us – it’s an exciting one. For us, it’s very much game on.”
19.35
VILLA STRIVING FOR CONSISTENCY
"I don’t think we ever struggle with good performances in times of need, I think we struggle with consistency. That’s something, individually, we have to get to. It’s something I’m working on, it’s something I feel I’m getting to. But, also as a team, you have to find some level of consistency that brings a consistent standard of results as well. We’re not there yet but, of course, we’re trying.”
Tyrone Mings
19.30
NEW BOYS ADAPTING WELL TO LIFE WITH NEW-LOOK SAINTS
"We have a lot of new players. We cannot see a big difference that they are new because they adapt quickly in the team and the dressing room, and we feel like we’ve done a lot of years together. This is the most important thing."
Moussa Djenepo
19.25
SAINTS BOSS WELL AWARE OF VILLA THREAT DESPITE CURRENT POSITION
"They are full of high individual quality in the team and after a not so easy start in the Premier League, which is normal, they are starting to play better and the last game against Man City showed how good they can be at home."
Ralph Hasenhüttl
19.20
VILLA AIM TO USE MAN CITY DISPLAY AS SPRING BOARD TO IMPROVEMENT
“What we showed against City was that when we’re at our best, and our top players are close to their best form, we can compete against anyone in the league. What we need to do now is back that up.”
Steven Gerrard
19.15
ONE CHANGE FROM WOLVES LOSS FOR THE SAINTS
Moussa Djenepo gets the nod ahead of Joe Aribo who is demoted to the bench.
19.10
VILLA MAKE TWO CHANGES FROM ENCOURAGING MAN CITY DRAW
Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho come into the home side's starting line-up as Matty Cash misses out (hamstring problem) and Douglas Luiz drops to the bench.
19.05
HOT OFF THE PRESS – THE TEAM SHEET IS IN!
TEAMS - ASTON VILLA: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Bailey, Watkins... Subs: Olsen, Luiz, Sanson, Ings, Buendia, Chambers, Augustinsson, Nakamba, Dendoncker. /// SOUTHAMPTON: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, A Armstrong, Adams... Subs: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Aribo, S Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Larios, Walcott.
19.00
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Southampton at Villa Park.
Kick off 20.00 BST.
