Premier League live: Brilliant Brentford put woeful Man United to the sword with four first-half goals
Premier League / Matchday 2
Gtech Community Stadium / 13.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
MATCH REPORT
The Bees are buzzing.
United lurch from one crisis to the next.
Woeful Manchester United dismantled by ruthless Brentford
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME!
Brentford 4-0 Man United.
90+2'
FERNANDES BOOKED
United have Liverpool next....
Yellow card
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
90'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED
The pain is almost over for the visitors.
89'
RASHFORD BOOKED
The United man takes a caution for halting a dangerous-looking Brentford break.
Yellow card
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
88'
UNITED CHANGE
Van de Beek on for Eriksen.
Off
Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
On target1
Wide1
Free Kicks3
Corners2
On
Donny van de Beek
Manchester United
86'
CLOSE!
Janelt tiptoes in from the right and sees a shot well-saved by de Gea. The United keeper then shows more fine agility to push away a long-range strike after a quick right-wing corner.
84'
UNITED YELLOW CARD
The visitors are caught deep in their won half again and McTominay has to foul Onyeka to stop the Bees surging in on goal.
Yellow card
Scott McTominay
Manchester United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
82'
UNITED CHANCE
Eriksen pounces on a miscued clearance from a left-wing cross but can only hook a volley on the turn wide of the far post.
80'
BEES CHANGES
Sorensen and Onyeka on.
Off
Christian Nørgaard
Brentford
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
On
Frank Onyeka
Brentford
78'
76'
UNITED HAVE BEEN BETTER IN THIS SECOND PERIOD
But that isn't hard to be fair.
74'
BRENTFORD CHANGES
Wissa and Baptiste on.
Off
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Corners2
On
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
72'
70'
68'
UNITED CHANCE
Rashford hangs a cross up from the right but Eriksen's header lacks the power to beat Raya.
66'
DID YOU KNOW?
The last Manchester United manager to lose his first away game in charge was Alex Ferguson in November 1986, a 2-0 defeat at Oxford United.
64'
63'
SHUT-OUT STAT
The Bees are aiming for a sixth clean sheet in their last eight PL home games.
62'
BRENTFORD CHANGE
Dasilva off, Janelt on.
Off
Josh Dasilva
Brentford
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
On
Vitaly Janelt
Brentford