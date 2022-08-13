Premier League live: Brilliant Brentford put woeful Man United to the sword with four first-half goals

Premier League / Matchday 2
Gtech Community Stadium / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Completed
4
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 13/08/2022 at 18:42 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    The Bees are buzzing.
    United lurch from one crisis to the next.
    Woeful Manchester United dismantled by ruthless Brentford
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    FULL TIME!
    Brentford 4-0 Man United.
    90+2'
    FERNANDES BOOKED
    United have Liverpool next....
    Bruno Fernandes
    Yellow card
    Bruno Fernandes
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against1
    90'
    FOUR MINUTES ADDED
    The pain is almost over for the visitors.
    89'
    RASHFORD BOOKED
    The United man takes a caution for halting a dangerous-looking Brentford break.
    Marcus Rashford
    Yellow card
    Marcus Rashford
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Blocked Shots2
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    88'
    UNITED CHANGE
    Van de Beek on for Eriksen.
    Christian Eriksen
    Off
    Christian Eriksen
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    On target1
    Wide1
    Free Kicks3
    Corners2
    Donny van de Beek
    On
    Donny van de Beek
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    86'
    CLOSE!
    Janelt tiptoes in from the right and sees a shot well-saved by de Gea. The United keeper then shows more fine agility to push away a long-range strike after a quick right-wing corner.
    84'
    UNITED YELLOW CARD
    The visitors are caught deep in their won half again and McTominay has to foul Onyeka to stop the Bees surging in on goal.
    Scott McTominay
    Yellow card
    Scott McTominay
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    82'
    UNITED CHANCE
    Eriksen pounces on a miscued clearance from a left-wing cross but can only hook a volley on the turn wide of the far post.
    80'
    BEES CHANGES
    Sorensen and Onyeka on.
    Christian Nørgaard
    Off
    Christian Nørgaard
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks2
    Frank Onyeka
    On
    Frank Onyeka
    Brentford
    Brentford
    78'
    76'
    UNITED HAVE BEEN BETTER IN THIS SECOND PERIOD
    But that isn't hard to be fair.
    74'
    BRENTFORD CHANGES
    Wissa and Baptiste on.
    Bryan Mbeumo
    Off
    Bryan Mbeumo
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Corners2
    Yoane Wissa
    On
    Yoane Wissa
    Brentford
    Brentford
    72'
    70'
    68'
    UNITED CHANCE
    Rashford hangs a cross up from the right but Eriksen's header lacks the power to beat Raya.
    66'
    DID YOU KNOW?
    The last Manchester United manager to lose his first away game in charge was Alex Ferguson in November 1986, a 2-0 defeat at Oxford United.
    64'
    63'
    SHUT-OUT STAT
    The Bees are aiming for a sixth clean sheet in their last eight PL home games.
    62'
    BRENTFORD CHANGE
    Dasilva off, Janelt on.
    Josh Dasilva
    Off
    Josh Dasilva
    Brentford
    Brentford
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Vitaly Janelt
    On
    Vitaly Janelt
    Brentford
    Brentford