Brighton v Aston Villa LIVE - Danny Ings levels from the spot after Alexis Mac Allister's 49-secoond opener

Brighton v Aston Villa
Premier League / Matchday 16
Amex Stadium / 13.11.2022
16:15
MATCH REPORT - VILLA CLIMB TO 12TH THANKS TO DANNY INGS BRACE
Ings double sees Villa grab vital win at Brighton
End of 2nd Half
90'+9
FULL TIME
Villa secure the three points! It finishes Brighton 1-2 Villla.
90'+8
MARTINEZ BOOKED
For an altercation with Dunk.
Yellow card
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
90'+5
BRIGHTON STILL PUSHING
They're throwing everything at Villa, who remain determined to claim all three points. Villa have everyone behind the ball.
90'+4
VIDEO - INGS PUTS VLLA AHEAD
90'
EIGHT MINUTES OF ADDED TIME TO BE PLAYED
A huge cheer of encouragement from the Brighton fans as the fourth official indicates an additional eight minutes at the end of the second half.
88'
COLWILL SQUANDERS A HUGE CHANCE!
Gross delivers a great ball towards Colwill in the box, who is completely free and has a golden opportunity to trouble Martinez, but heads over!
85'
ANOTHER BOOKING
This time Kamara.
Yellow card
Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
84'
YOUNG BOOKED
Yellow card
Ashley Young
Aston Villa
82'
GROSS BOOKED
De Zerbi is also booked.
Yellow card
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
81'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BRIGHTON
Off
Pervis Estupiñán
Brighton & Hove Albion
On
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
81'
TROSSARD FORCES A SAVE OUT OF MARTINEZ
It's a great strike on from outside the box, which forces a good save from the Argentine. He then throws the ball out as he looks to have had an awkward landing, much to the anger of the Brighton players and fans.
79'
BAILEY BOOKED
Yellow card
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
79'
CASH BOOKED
Yellow card
Matthew Cash
Aston Villa
77'
BAILEY COMES ON FOR VILLA
Off
Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
On
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
76'
BRILLIANT DEFENDING FROM KONSA
Again, a dangerous Brighton ball is whipped in from the left and Konsa clears yards from the Villa goal line.
73'
NO PENALTY
They've got away with one, Villa. It looked like a stonewall penalty.
71'
VAR PENALTY CHECK
Digne looks to have cleared the ball and followed through, bringing down March, and VAR is checking for a penalty.
71
ALL BRIGHTON NOW
Villa have switched to a back five after bringing on Ashley Young, and at the moment it's wave after wave of Brighton attack.
69'
YOUNG COMES ON
Off
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
On
Ashley Young
Aston Villa