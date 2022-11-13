Brighton v Aston Villa LIVE - Danny Ings levels from the spot after Alexis Mac Allister's 49-secoond opener

Premier League / Matchday 16
Amex Stadium / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Completed
1
2
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/aston-villa/teamcenter.shtml
Aston Villa
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Ben Southby
By
Ben Southby
Updated 13/11/2022 at 16:16 GMT
16:15
MATCH REPORT - VILLA CLIMB TO 12TH THANKS TO DANNY INGS BRACE
Ings double sees Villa grab vital win at Brighton
End of 2nd Half
90'+9
Live comment icon
FULL TIME
Villa secure the three points! It finishes Brighton 1-2 Villla.
90'+8
Live comment icon
MARTINEZ BOOKED
For an altercation with Dunk.
Emiliano Martínez
Yellow card
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Saves by Goalkeeper2
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks6
90'+5
BRIGHTON STILL PUSHING
They're throwing everything at Villa, who remain determined to claim all three points. Villa have everyone behind the ball.
90'+4
VIDEO - INGS PUTS VLLA AHEAD
90'
EIGHT MINUTES OF ADDED TIME TO BE PLAYED
A huge cheer of encouragement from the Brighton fans as the fourth official indicates an additional eight minutes at the end of the second half.
88'
COLWILL SQUANDERS A HUGE CHANCE!
Gross delivers a great ball towards Colwill in the box, who is completely free and has a golden opportunity to trouble Martinez, but heads over!
85'
Live comment icon
ANOTHER BOOKING
This time Kamara.
Boubacar Kamara
Yellow card
Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
84'
Live comment icon
YOUNG BOOKED
Ashley Young
Yellow card
Ashley Young
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
82'
Live comment icon
GROSS BOOKED
De Zerbi is also booked.
Pascal Groß
Yellow card
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks2
Corners2
81'
Live comment icon
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BRIGHTON
Pervis Estupiñán
Off
Pervis Estupiñán
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Blocked Shots1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Tariq Lamptey
On
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
81'
TROSSARD FORCES A SAVE OUT OF MARTINEZ
It's a great strike on from outside the box, which forces a good save from the Argentine. He then throws the ball out as he looks to have had an awkward landing, much to the anger of the Brighton players and fans.
79'
Live comment icon
BAILEY BOOKED
Leon Bailey
Yellow card
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
79'
Live comment icon
CASH BOOKED
Matthew Cash
Yellow card
Matthew Cash
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
77'
Live comment icon
BAILEY COMES ON FOR VILLA
Emiliano Buendia
Off
Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide1
Leon Bailey
On
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
76'
BRILLIANT DEFENDING FROM KONSA
Again, a dangerous Brighton ball is whipped in from the left and Konsa clears yards from the Villa goal line.
73'
NO PENALTY
They've got away with one, Villa. It looked like a stonewall penalty.
71'
VAR PENALTY CHECK
Digne looks to have cleared the ball and followed through, bringing down March, and VAR is checking for a penalty.
71
ALL BRIGHTON NOW
Villa have switched to a back five after bringing on Ashley Young, and at the moment it's wave after wave of Brighton attack.
69'
Live comment icon
YOUNG COMES ON
Jacob Ramsey
Off
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Blocked Shots1
Ashley Young
On
Ashley Young
Aston Villa
Aston Villa