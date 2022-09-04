Premier League result: Brilliant Brighton demolish rock-bottom Leicester City to maintain top-four spot courtesy of a five-star performance
Premier League / Matchday 6
Amex Stadium / 04.09.2022
- L. Thomas(10' O.G)
- M. Caicedo(14')
- L. Trossard(64')
- A. Mac Allister(71' PEN, 90+7')
- K. Iheanacho(1')
- P. Daka(32')
90+8'
FULL TIME
Brighton 5-2 Leicester City.
90+7'
Goal
Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton & Hove Albion
GOAL! BRIGHTON 5-2 LEICESTER CITY
Mac Allister curls a stunning free kick over the wall to cap a stunning display from the hosts.
90+3'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Lamptey on for March.
Off
Solly March
Brighton & Hove Albion
On
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
90+2'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Gilmour on for a late, late bow. He replaces Caicedo.
Off
Moisés Caicedo
Brighton & Hove Albion
On
Billy Gilmour
Brighton & Hove Albion
90'
SEVEN MINUTES ADDED
Got to be due to 'THAT' VAR check....
89'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Trossard off, Estupinan on.
87'
WHAT A JOB POTTER IS DOING
The Seagulls continue to defy logic in the top-flight. They sell some of their best players but always seem to recover by finding other gems.
85'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Undav on for Mwepu.
83'
BRIGHTON SEARCHING FOR A FIFTH
We've hardly seen anything of Leicester as an attacking force in the second half and Ward has been very busy. The hosts continue to probe.
81'
IS RODGERS UNDER THREAT?
The Foxes coach has made some negative comments about a lack of financial backing in recent weeks and there's clearly low morale in this squad right now.
No-one was expecting a relegation fight, but they have just one point from six matches...
79'
ONE-WAY TRAFFIC
The fans scream 'shoot!' as Mac Allister picks up the ball 30 yards out.
He turns down the opportunity as the home team continue to knock it about what real confidence.
Gross is the latest to take aim but Ward pushes away his 25-yarder.
77'
BRIGHTON ARE FLYING
The Seagulls look set to guarantee themselves a spot in the top four until next weekend.
The Foxes will stay rock bottom on one point.
75'
73'
FOXES CHANGE
Dewsbury-Hall on for Soumare.
Off
Boubakary Soumaré
Leicester City
On
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Leicester City
73'
FOXES CHANGE
Amartey on for Tielemans.
Off
Youri Tielemans
Leicester City
On
Daniel Amartey
Leicester City
72'
FOXES CHANGE
Vardy on for Iheanacho.
Off
Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City
Goals1
On target1
On
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
71'
Penalty
Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton & Hove Albion
GOAL! BRIGHTON 4-2 LEICESTER CITY
Mac Allister DOES get his goal. The midfielder steps up and fires his spot kick down the middle with Ward diving out of the way.
70'
PENALTY TO BRIGHTON!
Ndidi pushes and hacks down Trossard after the Brighton man had tricked his way into the area.
68'
GREAT SAVE - AGAIN!
Ward throws himself to his right to push away March's piledriver after the Foxes were once again exposed at the back.