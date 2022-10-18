Brighton v Nottingham Forest Live! - Minute by minute updates ahead of this Premier League game!
Premier League / Matchday 12
Amex Stadium / 18.10.2022
PRE-MATCH STATS
- This is the first meeting between the sides since March 2017, where Forest came out on top 3-0 at the City Ground in the Championship.
- Forest have lost three of their last five games against Brighton, and have not won or scored a goal in their last two visits to the AMEX Stadium.
- This is only the ninth top flight meeting between the two teams - and the first since 1983.
INJURY NEWS
Brighton are still rocked by the news of Enock Mwepu's sudden retirement on health grounds, with the Seagulls also missing Kaoru Mitoma, Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder due to injury.
Forest, meanwhile, also have their own injury concerns, with Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back) and Omar Richards (calf) all not making the squad. Renan Lodi is also missing due to a knock, and Lewis O'Brien remains sidelined with illness.
Nottingham Forest
FOREST STILL IN A RUT
Nottingham Forest have now had six defeats and a draw in their last seven league games - and have conceded 11 goals in their last three away matches without scoring. Although Steve Cooper has recently signed a new contract extension, the East Midlands side will need to pick up some results in the coming weeks to avoid being left adrift at the foot of the Premier League table.
Brighton & Hove Albion
BRIGHTON NEED TO TURN THINGS AROUND
For Brighton, the Seagulls have won just once in their last five matches. Roberto de Zerbi also is waiting for his first victory in charge after taking one point from nine on offer. Despite respectable performances against both Tottenham and Brentford, the Italian will know that a win tonight in front of a home crowd will boost morale.
FOREST HAVE ARRIVED AT THE AMEX
The visitors are in the building.
Nottingham Forest
FOREST TEAM NEWS
Steve Cooper has also named his starting line-up for Nottingham Forest.
Nott'm Forest: Henderson, Aurier, McKenna, Cook, Williams, Mangala, Freuler, Yates, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson.
Subs: Biancone, Worrall, Awoniyi, Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Dennis, Boly.
Brighton & Hove Albion
BRIGHTON TEAM NEWS
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has named his starting line-up for this big game.
Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Lallana, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck.
Subs: Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Steele, Gilmour, van Hecke, Estupinian, Turns.
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary of this match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.
Team news will be with you shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images