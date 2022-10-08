Premier League result: Harry Kane on target as Tottenham defeat Brighton in new Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi's first home match in charge
Premier League / Matchday 10
Amex Stadium / 08.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME!
Brighton 0-1 Tottenham.
90+3'
BRIGHTON CAMPED IN TOTTENHAM'S HALF
The hosts are throwing everything at the visitors now. Can they nick a point at the death?
90+1'
STOPPAGE TIME!
Five minutes have been added.
90'
SPURS CHANGE
Skipp on.
Off
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
On
Oliver Skipp
Tottenham Hotspur
89'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Gilmour on.
Off
Moisés Caicedo
Brighton & Hove Albion
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
On
Billy Gilmour
Brighton & Hove Albion
89'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Lamptey on.
Off
Joël Veltman
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
87'
BACK HEELS GALORE!
Mitoma and Lallana almost open Spurs up with some delightful flicks in and around the left side of the area, but it won't quite fall for a Brighton shirt.
85'
AS IT STANDS
Spurs will bolster their place in third spot and move three points behind new leaders Man City if they hold on for the win.
Brighton will be six points further back in sixth.
83'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Lallana on.
Off
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
Blocked Shots1
Corners6
On
Adam Lallana
Brighton & Hove Albion
82'
CLOSE FOR SPURS
Hojbjerg closes down Brighton as they try to play out from the back and almost punishes them when his block flies just wide of goal.
80'
SPURS CHANGE
Perisic on for Son.
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
Assists1
On target1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Ivan Perišic
Tottenham Hotspur
78'
BRIGHTON CHANCE
Welbeck picks up on a loose pass from the visitors but drills wide of the far post from the left side of the area.
77'
BRIGHTON NEED A SPARK
The hosts have huffed and puffed without really carving out a gilt-edged chance. Can they rectify that in the latter stages of the contest?
75'
SPURS GOOAA -NO!
Son latches on to a long ball over the top, cuts inside and curls a splendid effort into the far corner. However, his joy is short-lived as the flag goes up belatedly for offside.
74'
VIDEO: BRIGHTON PROBE
73'
SPURS CHANCE
Kane meets Son's right-wing free kick but can only flick a header wide of the far post.
71'
SPURS CHANGE
Richarlison on.
Off
Yves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
69'
BRIGHTON PRESSURE
There's evident frustration from the home crowd as intricate play in and around the area once again comes to nothing.
Mitoma looks to change that with a blocked shot before a mazy run is thwarted by Lloris.
66'
BRIGHTON CHANGE
Mitoma on.
Off
Pervis Estupiñán
Brighton & Hove Albion
On
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion