Chelsea v Leicester: Live Premier League updates as Thomas Tuchel serves a touchline ban
Premier League / Matchday 4
Stamford Bridge / 27.08.2022
14:25
WESLEY FOFANA UPDATE
Some may call today the Wesley Fofana derby. The Leicester centre-back has been the subject of bids from Chelsea over the last few weeks and it now appears he will switch the Foxes for the Blues after they had a £70million bid accepted.
Fofana was dropped from the squad and forced to train with the Under-23s since trying to force a move away from the club. Leicester wanted to hold out for £85million but have decided to cash in for less.
14:14
LEICESTER LINE-UP
Brendan Rodgers is without star man James Maddison, there were doubts over his fitness after he picked up a knock in training, so it's rare starts for Dennis Praet and Boubakary Soumare.
14:10
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Trevor Chalobah starts for Chelsea this afternoon and it's a big day for their academy as Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount are all in the starting XI.
14:07
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Europsort's LIVE coverage of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Leicester.
Both sides have got off to difficult starts this season and both will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeats last weekend.
