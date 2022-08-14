Chelsea versus Tottenham LIVE: London rivals in Sunday showdown
Premier League / Matchday 2
Stamford Bridge / 14.08.2022
15:50
TEAM NEWS FROM THE BRIDGE
Chelsea: Mendy; James, Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz; Sterling…Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Gallagher, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Broja
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son…Subs: Doherty; Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil, Perisic, Forster, Tangana, Lucas Moura, Bissouma
15:45
GOOD AFTERNOON
Welcome to live coverage of Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur from Stamford Bridge. It’s another Premier League brouhaha amid this searing heat wave in the UK, with two of last season’s top four set to go at it. Team news will be off the wires for you shortly.
Image credit: Getty Images