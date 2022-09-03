Chelsea v West Ham United live! - Sides go into break goalless at Stamford Bridge!
Premier League / Matchday 6
Stamford Bridge / 03.09.2022
Live
54'
Chelsea
YELLOW CARD
James is also shown yellow by the referee after that little spat.
Yellow card
Reece James
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
54'
West Ham United
YELLOW CARD
Antonio catches James, which provokes an angry reaction from the pair of them as they square up to each other. Both are booked.
54'
GOOD TRACKING BACK
West Ham break on the counter following a Chelsea corner, and Fornals releases it for Antonio to charge down the pitch. However, just as he gets to the edge of the penalty area, Gallagher tracks back to make a vital block.
51'
GOOD BLOCK!
James plays the ball forward for Raheem Sterling to his right. He then tries to get a cross into the middle, but Zouma does well to block it and send it out for a Chelsea corner.
48'
POOR EFFORT
Fofana tries to drill in a shot from 30-yards out, but he slices it and it goes well wide of the post.
46'
WEST HAM HAVE STARTED THE BETTER
West Ham have started the better here in the second period, and Jarrod Bowen has looked lively, trying to get balls into the box from the right.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway here at Stamford Bridge!
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 0-0 WEST HAM UNITED
We head into half-time here at Stamford Bridge and it is goalless. Chelsea have struggled to break West Ham's compact shape down. Back in a bit for the second half!
Image credit: Getty Images
45+1'
VAR CHECK OVER
Antonio gets an elbow in the face from Loftus-Cheek, who is on a yellow card, but the VAR Jared Gillett does not take any further action.
45+1'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
There will be two added minutes at the end of the first-half.
42'
CLASH OF HEADS
A short stoppage in play here as there is a clash of heads between Loftus-Cheek and Soucek in the Chelsea penalty area. Both players are now on their feet, which is good news.
39'
ANOTHER CHELSEA CORNER
James whips it into the box but Antonio is there to head it clear over the crossbar to concede the corner. West Ham once again deal with the resulting set-piece.
38'
JUST WIDE!
Chelsea are lucky to survive there! Fornals hits the ball on the half-volley from the edge of the area, and it sails just wide of the far post.
35'
Chelsea
YELLOW CARD
Cucurella receives a ticking off from the referee for a very poor challenge on Paqueta in the centre of the park.
The wing-back complains to the referee angrily about the decision, but he has no grounds to argue there.
Yellow card
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Corners3
34'
IMPORTANT BLOCK
Coufal makes an important touch to prevent a Chelsea shot on goal! Sterling plays a nice clipped through pass for Pulisic on the run, but his shot from a tight angle towards the near post is blocked off by Coufal and Chelsea win a corner.
31'
WIDE!
Kovacic has a go on the turn from 25-yards out with his right foot, but it sails wide of the post. Better from Chelsea.
29'
TWO MORE POOR CORNERS
Chelsea have back-to-back corners, but on both occasions, the set-pieces come to nothing and West Ham easily deal with them. This game is itching for something to spring it into life.
28'
GOOD BLOCK!
Chelsea have a moment! James beats Fornals easily down the right flank, before arrowing in a low cross into the area, which Kehrer initially clears. The ball drops back for Pulisic to strike from the edge of the area, but the shot is not clean, and it comes off another West Ham defender and behind for a corner.
25'
TWENTY-FIVE GONE AT THE BRIDGE
Both goalkeepers have not been called into action here. Chelsea are struggling to break down West Ham, and the visitors are unable to get forward on the counter attack.
23'
POOR!
Koulibaly plays a nice diagonal cross-field ball for James on the right byline, but the wing-back's eventual cross has far too much on it, and it goes out for a throw on the other flank.