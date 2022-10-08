Chelsea v Wolves live! - Latest from Stamford Bridge in the Premier League match
Premier League / Matchday 10
Stamford Bridge / 08.10.2022
90+3'
FULL TIME
That's it for today. Chelsea impress but Wolves were never really here.
Pulisic amongst the goals as Chelsea inflict more misery on managerless Wolves
90'
Goal
Armando Broja
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! CHELSEA 3-0 WOLVES
Broja the substitute pops up with his first Chelsea goal after he curls into the far corner.
88'
CHELSEA SIT BACK
They're letting Wolves come onto them now while they absorb pressure.
86'
AND THE NEXT
Off
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide2
Corners4
On
Carney Chukwuemeka
Chelsea
86'
ANOTHER SUB
Off
Kai Havertz
Chelsea
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
Wide2
On
Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea
80'
GALLAGHER EFFORT
He looks up from 30 yards, and sends a wild shot over.
78'
PULISIC'S CELEBRATION
76'
CHELSEA HOLDING ON
They are under little pressure for now.
72'
AND CAMPBELL
Off
Adama Traoré
Wolverhampton Wanderers
On
Chem Campbell
Wolverhampton Wanderers
72'
AND BROJA
Off
Mason Mount
Chelsea
Assists2
Wide2
On
Armando Broja
Chelsea
72'
SO IS JAMES
Off
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
Goals1
On target2
Wide2
On
Reece James
Chelsea
72'
AIT-NOURI IS HERE
Off
Jonny Castro
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Rayan Aït-Nouri
Wolverhampton Wanderers
70'
WOLVES ON THE BALL
They're happy being patient in possession now, and Hwang strikes the ball into the ground from Traore's cross. Kepa saves.
66'
LOFTUS-CHEEK OFF
Kovacic on.
Off
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea
64'
CUCURELLA BLOCK
The Chelsea defender intervenes with Podence looking to let fly from inside the box.
60'
JORGINHO IS BOOKED
The Italian cynically brings down Matheus Nunes with a late challenge, and the Wolves man kicks out Jorginho. He escapes with a warning.
Yellow card
Jorginho
Chelsea
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
57'
Wolverhampton Wanderers
HWANG ON, COSTA OFF
Chelsea fans decide to remember the good times and applaud him off the pitch as he ambles around half the pitch to the dressing room.
Off
Diego Costa
Wolverhampton Wanderers
On
Hee-Chan Hwang
Wolverhampton Wanderers
56'
CHELSEA CELEBRATE
54'
Goal
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
Goals1
On target2
Wide2
GOAL! CHELSEA 2-0 WOLVES - PULISIC SCORES
Chelsea attack down the left, Pulisic plays a one-two with Mount into the box and he lifts the ball over Sa from a tight angle.
51'
SA SAVE?
Gallagher picks out Mount's run to the back post, but under the attention of Sa he heads high and wide.