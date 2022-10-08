Chelsea v Wolves live! - Latest from Stamford Bridge in the Premier League match

Premier League / Matchday 10
Stamford Bridge / 08.10.2022
Chelsea
Completed
3
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Updated 08/10/2022 at 15:54 GMT
    90+3'
    FULL TIME
    That's it for today. Chelsea impress but Wolves were never really here.
    Pulisic amongst the goals as Chelsea inflict more misery on managerless Wolves
    90'
    Armando Broja
    Goal
    Armando Broja
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    GOAL! CHELSEA 3-0 WOLVES
    Broja the substitute pops up with his first Chelsea goal after he curls into the far corner.
    88'
    CHELSEA SIT BACK
    They're letting Wolves come onto them now while they absorb pressure.
    86'
    AND THE NEXT
    Conor Gallagher
    Off
    Conor Gallagher
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Carney Chukwuemeka
    On
    Carney Chukwuemeka
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    86'
    ANOTHER SUB
    Kai Havertz
    Off
    Kai Havertz
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Hakim Ziyech
    On
    Hakim Ziyech
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    80'
    Live comment icon
    GALLAGHER EFFORT
    He looks up from 30 yards, and sends a wild shot over.
    78'
    PULISIC'S CELEBRATION
    76'
    CHELSEA HOLDING ON
    They are under little pressure for now.
    72'
    AND CAMPBELL
    Adama Traoré
    Off
    Adama Traoré
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Chem Campbell
    On
    Chem Campbell
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    72'
    AND BROJA
    Mason Mount
    Off
    Mason Mount
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Assists2
    Wide2
    Armando Broja
    On
    Armando Broja
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    72'
    SO IS JAMES
    Christian Pulisic
    Off
    Christian Pulisic
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Reece James
    On
    Reece James
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    72'
    AIT-NOURI IS HERE
    Jonny Castro
    Off
    Jonny Castro
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Rayan Aït-Nouri
    On
    Rayan Aït-Nouri
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    70'
    Live comment icon
    WOLVES ON THE BALL
    They're happy being patient in possession now, and Hwang strikes the ball into the ground from Traore's cross. Kepa saves.
    66'
    LOFTUS-CHEEK OFF
    Kovacic on.
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek
    Off
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Mateo Kovacic
    On
    Mateo Kovacic
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    64'
    CUCURELLA BLOCK
    The Chelsea defender intervenes with Podence looking to let fly from inside the box.
    60'
    JORGINHO IS BOOKED
    The Italian cynically brings down Matheus Nunes with a late challenge, and the Wolves man kicks out Jorginho. He escapes with a warning.
    Jorginho
    Yellow card
    Jorginho
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    57'
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    HWANG ON, COSTA OFF
    Chelsea fans decide to remember the good times and applaud him off the pitch as he ambles around half the pitch to the dressing room.
    Diego Costa
    Off
    Diego Costa
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Hee-Chan Hwang
    On
    Hee-Chan Hwang
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    56'
    CHELSEA CELEBRATE
    54'
    Christian Pulisic
    Goal
    Christian Pulisic
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    GOAL! CHELSEA 2-0 WOLVES - PULISIC SCORES
    Chelsea attack down the left, Pulisic plays a one-two with Mount into the box and he lifts the ball over Sa from a tight angle.
    51'
    SA SAVE?
    Gallagher picks out Mount's run to the back post, but under the attention of Sa he heads high and wide.