Crystal Palace v Arsenal live: London teams do battle in Premier League opener
Premier League / Matchday 1
Selhurst Park / 05.08.2022
Live
20'
Goal
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 1 (Martinelli 20)
Arsenal are in front! The corner is lobbed over to the back post where Zinchenko is in acres. He heads it back across goal and into the six-yard box, where Martinelli nods it home!
19'
OOF!
Ayew and Doucoure, in tandem, wipe out Martinelli. Free kick. Pretty, soon, it's a corner to Arsenal.
18'
PALACE PUSH UP
Ayew wins the ball on the right in Arsenal's half, and Palace work it across to Zaha on the left of the area. Zaha is closed down quickly though, and his low cross is cleared easily.
15'
THAT'S LIFTED THE FANS
Doucoure clatters through Odegaard to win a fifty-fifty, to a huge roar from the Palace faithful.Schlupp can't do anything with the loose ball though, and Arsenal soon have it back.
13'
PASS, PASS, PASS
Arsenal are really pinning Palace into their own box here. It'll be a long night if Palace can't get on the ball for spells of their own.
10'
THAT BATTLE
Zaha tries to run White down the left. It's quite the race, and White gets a heel in to stop Zaha breaking into the area.
8'
NEW SIGNINGS SETTLING WELL
Saka finds Zinchenko in space on the left of the area. Zinchenko booms a shot at goal, stinging the palms of Guaita who directs it away to the right.
7'
LIVELY STUFF
Arsenal are off to a flier here and are hogging the ball so far. Zinchenko finds Jesus, who flicks it to Saha in the area, but he's offside and Palace get a breather.
4'
BIG CHANCE!
Brilliant from Jesus, who dances through two challenges into the area and shoots, only to see it heroically blocked by Guehi. The loose ball falls to Martinelli, who drags his shot wide of the far post after an open look! He's got to hit the target there, as pundits are wont to say.
3'
FREE KICK TO ARSENAL
White wins it on the right touchline near the area. Arsenal move it quickly, finding Odergaard, who declines the chance to shoot and his pass to Saka is cut out.
1st Half
1'
PEEP!
One shrill blast later, and the 2022-23 Premier League season is underway!
20:06
THERE'S NO ROOM FOR RACISM
I don't know why they've done this as the issue has gone precisely nowhere, but the Premier League clubs have announced that they will limit taking the knee before kick-off and only do it before certain games this season. They do it here, so let's reiterate the point: there is no room for racism in life.
20:01
TIME TO BURN
We're a bit late in getting going here, so let's have a quick word about the atmosphere; as ever, it's absolutely popping at Selhurst Park.
19:55
CLACK CLACK GO THE BOOTS
We'll be off and running shortly, your referee tonight is Anthony Taylor.
19:50
FRIDAY NIGHT MARES
So it's the opening match of the season on a Friday evening, with the Arsenal stepping into a compact and raucous ground elsewhere in London? Gunners fans have seen this film before, specifically a year ago. They were swept away by Brentford on a thrilling night last August, but with eight changes to the side that lost that match, Arsenal will be hoping to avoid a sense of deja vu.
19:44
ZAHA VERSUS WHITE
This could be a key battle tonight. Wilfried Zaha ran Arsenal all over in that three goal hiding in April; tonight, Ben White is playing out of position as an orthodox right back and will have a job on to keep Zaha quiet.
19:40
GOOD OLD ARSENAL
For a brief spell in April, after back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Manchester United, it looked as if Arsenal might kick on and crack the top four. Poor form on the road in the run-in cost them though, and they were pipped for fourth on the final day by Spurs, which they must have been thrilled about.
They're back though, bolstered with title-winning calibre players in Zinchenko and Jesus and eyeing the top four again. What really cost them last year was an atrocious start; if they can avoid that, they should be right up there.
19:34
A TEAM CALLED PALACE (OOH OOH YEAH)
So, what's a realistic aim for Viera this year? You've got to be thinking a top half finish should be the target. One of their stars last season, the loanee Connor Gallagher, has gone back to Chelsea. His goals and high octane play will to be replaced if Palace are to kick on and climb higher.
19:29
BENTEKE UPDATE
We're now hearing that he's signed for DC United. What a coup that is for their boss, a certain Wayne Rooney.
19:25
TONIGHT TONIGHT
We should be in for a lively one tonight. These two played out a pair of belters last season, with Arsenal nicking a late draw at the Emirates in the October before Palace gained revenge by hosing down the Gunners 3-0 at Selhurst Park in April.
Both clubs feel upbeat in mood, and these two ambitious young managers have been backed in the transfer market in the summer.