Crystal Palace vs Wolves live - Zaha scores as Palace come from behind to lead
Premier League / Matchday 12
Selhurst Park / 18.10.2022
22:18
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Miss any of the action? You can catch up on everything here! Thanks for joining us and see you soon!
Zaha seals comeback win for Palace over Wolves
22:12
WHAT IT MEANS
That victory lifts Palace into the top half of the table, but the troubles continue for Wolves, who remain just one point above the relegation zone, having only lifted themselves out of the bottom three at the weekend
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 2-1 WOLVES
Palace do it again! For the third time this season, they come from behind to win, and thoroughly deserve it. Zaha was electric.
90+4'
CLASSIC ZAHA
Here's the goal that, with 90 seconds left, has Palace heading for three points
90+1'
GUEHI BOOKED
It looks like he's picked that up for kicking the ball away when the referee had already awarded a free-kick
Yellow card
Marc Guéhi
Crystal Palace
90+1'
INTO ADDED TIME
We've got five additional minutes
90'
PALACE SUB
Eze's night is over. He's placed well. Jairdo Riedewald replaces him
Off
Eberechi Eze
Crystal Palace
On
Jairo Riedewald
Crystal Palace
89'
OPEN GOAL MISSED!
Nathan Collins puts wide of the far post when he only had to hit the target. Thankfully his blushes are spared because the offside flag is waving against Guedes
87'
NEVES SHOT SAVED
Guaita has had little to do in this second half, but he makes a superb stop, diving to his left, to keep out a fierce Neves shot
85'
VAR CHECK
Semedo's cross into the box, which hits Tyrick Mitchell on the arm, is looked at for a possible penalty by VAR, but his arm was in a natural position. Nothing given.
85'
GUEDES SHOOTS OVER
Semedo whips a dangerous ball into the box which is well defended, before Guedes can't find the target with a shot.
80'
PALACE SUBS
Olise's race is run. He's replaced by Jordan Ayew, while Edouard comes on for Jean-Philippe Mateta
Off
Michael Olise
Crystal Palace
On
Jordan Ayew
Crystal Palace
78'
ANY WOLVES RESPONSE?
They've really struggled in the second half, the visitors, and they haven't offered anything since going behind
75'
WOLVES SUB
Costa is withdrawn after a quiet second half, replaced by Hee Chan Hwang
Off
Diego Costa
Wolverhampton Wanderers
On
Hee-Chan Hwang
Wolverhampton Wanderers
70'
Goal
Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace
GOAL! PALACE 2-1 WOLVES (Zaha)
IT. HAS. BEEN. COMING! Zaha is in acres of space in the box when he's picked out by Edouard after a rapid attack. He coolly finishes into the bottom corner. Selhurst Park is bouncing
69'
SA SAVES FROM ZAHA
The forward eyes the bottom corner from the edge of the box, but the shot doesn't really have the power to struggle the goalkeeper, who makes a fairly straightforward save low down to his left
68'
EDOUARD COMES CLOSE
Zaha holds off three players, and I don't even know how to be honest, to start a fizzing Palace attack that ends in Edouard sending an over-head kick just past the post
65'
END TO END STUFF
This is a really entertaining second half. Palace are dominating in terms of possession, and probably territorially as well, but Wolves are giving as good as they've got and trying to play on the counter. I can't imagine we've seen the last of the goals
62'
A TERRIFIC EQUALISER
Here's the goal from Eze. A beauty
59'
HODGE SHOT BLOCKED
Those three subs all make an immediate impact, as they are all involved in a move that leads to Hodge having a shot blocked