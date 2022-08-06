Everton versus Chelsea LIVE: Jorginho gives Chelsea the lead from the spot
Premier League / Matchday 1
Goodison Park / 06.08.2022
Live
90+1'
IT COMES TO NOUGHT
Chelsea clear the ball in. There's better news for Everton though, as it's revealed that we'll have tne minutes of injury time.
90'
HOY IT FORWARDS
Pulisics brings down Vinagre in the Chelsea half, and it's a free kick from a nice angle.
89'
CORNER
Good work from Cucurella and Broja down the left wins yet another corner for Chelsea. From it the ball ricochets to Pulisic, who can only hook the ball well wide of goal from 15 yards out.
87'
RESUMPTION
The OK to carry on has been recieved, and we've restarted.
84'
GAME STOPPED
A policeman has run onto the pitch as there is a medical emergency in the stands. The game has therefore been halted while this can be addressed.
83'
SO CLOSE!
Cucurella gets free down the left. He pulls it back to Sterling, eight yards out, whose shot is diverted wide thanks to a heroic sliding tackle from Mykolenko.
82'
THAT FREE KICK
James tries to hook the ball over the wall and into the far corner, but it's way off target.
80'
YELLOW CARD
Chelsea break and play Loftus-Cheek in behind Mykolenko down the right. Mykolenko hauls him down right on the edge of the area, and is booked.
Yellow card
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Everton
77'
CROSS
Mykolenko gets to the byline and crosses, but it's cleared easily by Silva.
75'
MORE CHANGES
Havertz and Koulibaly depart, replaced by Broja and expensive new signing Cucurella.
73'
CHANCE!
Patterson bursts onto a loose ball and drives into the Chelsea area. He squares it to Alli, who could shoot first time but tries to control it. The touch is poor, and he's soon got Azpilicueta in his way and can only meekly poke the ball out of play.
71'
DRIFTING
After ten minutes of breaks and substitutions this match has lost it's rhythm. This will suit Chelsea, can Everton rouse themselves for a big finish?
70'
CHANGE
Mina does indeed bepart, replaced by Vinagre, who is making his debut.
Off
Yerry Mina
Everton
On
Rúben Vinagre
Everton
67'
MINA HURT
He's down and clutching his ankle, and it wasn't from a challenge. He looks in a bit of pain and might need to come off here.
64'
CHELSEA CHANGES
Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic replace Chilwell and Mount.
News on Godfrey - it's a leg injury and he's at the hospital. A speedy recovery to you, Ben.
62'
AUDACIOUS
Tarkowski picks out Mykolenko with a lovely diagonal ball. From the left edge of the area Mykolenko chests it down and volleys at goal immediately, but it's well wide of goal.
61'
EVERTON CHANGE
McNeil, who has been virtually anonymous today, is replaced by Alli.
Off
Dwight McNeil
Everton
Corners1
On
Dele Alli
Everton
59'
HOLD IT, DON'T LOSE IT
A bit of keepball from Chelsea takes the wind out of Everton's second half revival, for now at least.
56'
YELLOW CARD
Azpilicueta is dawdling while taking a throw-in. Pawson, unamused, books him.
Yellow card
Reece James
Chelsea
54'
ON THE UP
Everton have started this half well. Doucoure finds Patterson on the right of the box, and his low cross to through the six yard box just evades Gordon and Mendy grabs the ball.