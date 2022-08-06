Everton versus Chelsea LIVE: Jorginho gives Chelsea the lead from the spot

Premier League / Matchday 1
Goodison Park / 06.08.2022
Live
Everton
Second half
0
1
92'
Chelsea
    Updated 06/08/2022 at 18:28 GMT
    90+1'
    IT COMES TO NOUGHT
    Chelsea clear the ball in. There's better news for Everton though, as it's revealed that we'll have tne minutes of injury time.
    90'
    HOY IT FORWARDS
    Pulisics brings down Vinagre in the Chelsea half, and it's a free kick from a nice angle.
    89'
    CORNER
    Good work from Cucurella and Broja down the left wins yet another corner for Chelsea. From it the ball ricochets to Pulisic, who can only hook the ball well wide of goal from 15 yards out.
    87'
    RESUMPTION
    The OK to carry on has been recieved, and we've restarted.
    84'
    GAME STOPPED
    A policeman has run onto the pitch as there is a medical emergency in the stands. The game has therefore been halted while this can be addressed.
    83'
    SO CLOSE!
    Cucurella gets free down the left. He pulls it back to Sterling, eight yards out, whose shot is diverted wide thanks to a heroic sliding tackle from Mykolenko.
    82'
    THAT FREE KICK
    James tries to hook the ball over the wall and into the far corner, but it's way off target.
    80'
    YELLOW CARD
    Chelsea break and play Loftus-Cheek in behind Mykolenko down the right. Mykolenko hauls him down right on the edge of the area, and is booked.
    Vitaliy Mykolenko
    Yellow card
    Vitaliy Mykolenko
    Everton
    Everton
    77'
    CROSS
    Mykolenko gets to the byline and crosses, but it's cleared easily by Silva.
    75'
    Live comment icon
    MORE CHANGES
    Havertz and Koulibaly depart, replaced by Broja and expensive new signing Cucurella.
    73'
    CHANCE!
    Patterson bursts onto a loose ball and drives into the Chelsea area. He squares it to Alli, who could shoot first time but tries to control it. The touch is poor, and he's soon got Azpilicueta in his way and can only meekly poke the ball out of play.
    71'
    DRIFTING
    After ten minutes of breaks and substitutions this match has lost it's rhythm. This will suit Chelsea, can Everton rouse themselves for a big finish?
    70'
    CHANGE
    Mina does indeed bepart, replaced by Vinagre, who is making his debut.
    Yerry Mina
    Off
    Yerry Mina
    Everton
    Everton
    Rúben Vinagre
    On
    Rúben Vinagre
    Everton
    Everton
    67'
    MINA HURT
    He's down and clutching his ankle, and it wasn't from a challenge. He looks in a bit of pain and might need to come off here.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    CHELSEA CHANGES
    Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic replace Chilwell and Mount.
    News on Godfrey - it's a leg injury and he's at the hospital. A speedy recovery to you, Ben.
    62'
    AUDACIOUS
    Tarkowski picks out Mykolenko with a lovely diagonal ball. From the left edge of the area Mykolenko chests it down and volleys at goal immediately, but it's well wide of goal.
    61'
    EVERTON CHANGE
    McNeil, who has been virtually anonymous today, is replaced by Alli.
    Dwight McNeil
    Off
    Dwight McNeil
    Everton
    Everton
    Corners1
    Dele Alli
    On
    Dele Alli
    Everton
    Everton
    59'
    HOLD IT, DON'T LOSE IT
    A bit of keepball from Chelsea takes the wind out of Everton's second half revival, for now at least.
    56'
    YELLOW CARD
    Azpilicueta is dawdling while taking a throw-in. Pawson, unamused, books him.
    Reece James
    Yellow card
    Reece James
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    54'
    ON THE UP
    Everton have started this half well. Doucoure finds Patterson on the right of the box, and his low cross to through the six yard box just evades Gordon and Mendy grabs the ball.