EVERTON V LIVERPOOL LIVE: LAMPARD’S TOFFEES AND KLOPP’S REDS LOCKED IN MERSEYSIDE DERBY STALEMATE IN PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League / Matchday 6
Goodison Park / 03.09.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
46'
HALF-TIME CHANGE!
The second half is underway as Everton and Liverpool remain locked in a stalemate at Goodison Park on Merseyside derby day in the Premier League.
Davies went closest for Everton in the first half, while Nunez and Diaz were both denied in quick succession for Liverpool minutes before the interval.
There is one change for Liverpool at the break as Carvalho, who seems to have picked up a knock in that challenge with Onana, is replaced by Firmino.
There is one change for Liverpool at the break as Carvalho, who seems to have picked up a knock in that challenge with Onana, is replaced by Firmino.
45+2'
HALF-TIME: EVERTON 0-0 LIVERPOOL
Take a breath, the referee has brought an end to the first half with both sides left wondering how they haven't opened the scoring.
Davies struck the post with Everton's best chance, while Nunez was denied by the fingertips of Pickford before Diaz also hit the woodwork seconds later.
Davies struck the post with Everton's best chance, while Nunez was denied by the fingertips of Pickford before Diaz also hit the woodwork seconds later.
It's goalless somehow and the second half promises to be a cracker. See you in fifteen minutes - stay tuned!
43'
GREAT SAVE FROM PICKFORD!
What a save from Pickford, who tips Nunez's shot onto the crossbar before Diaz hits the post with the follow-up shot! How are Liverpool not ahead!?
Everton have kept Liverpool's talismen fairly quiet, but the home side almost came unstuck on that occasion.
40'
YELLOW CARD FOR ONANA
Taylor has kept his cards in his pockets but now sees a reason to brandish the first booking of the match.
Onana is on the receiving end of the card, but it's Carvalho who was on the other end of the foul. He is down briefly, but hobbles off to the side and is expected to carry on.
Onana is on the receiving end of the card, but it's Carvalho who was on the other end of the foul. He is down briefly, but hobbles off to the side and is expected to carry on.
Liverpool have a free-kick which Tsimikas floats into the box, the ball is recycled before coming back towards Nunez who loops a header over the crossbar.
37'
STEM THE FLOW
Liverpool are under pressure a bit here and are looking for ways to slow the game down and just regain a sense of composure after a frantic period of play.
Salah could do with seeing some more of the ball, Nunez has seen a big chance go begging while Diaz has also been relatively quiet so far.
Can somebody grab this game by the scruff of the neck and force the issue before half-time which is just under ten minutes away.
33'
DAVIES HITS THE POST!
The best passage of play that Everton have conjured so far sees Davies strike the woodwork after some great build-up from the Toffees!
Gordon was influential in the winning the ball back, Maupay was persistent against Van Dijk and then the ball falls for Davies, whose outside of the foot effort strikes the post!
Gordon was influential in the winning the ball back, Maupay was persistent against Van Dijk and then the ball falls for Davies, whose outside of the foot effort strikes the post!
So close to a breakthrough!
30'
HALF HOUR MARK
Thirty minutes played at Goodison Park and there is nothing to split the two teams.
As expected, it's been a competitive encounter with physical battles all over the park, half chances and slightly bigger chances to break the deadlock have come the way of both teams.
As expected, it's been a competitive encounter with physical battles all over the park, half chances and slightly bigger chances to break the deadlock have come the way of both teams.
Will somebody strike the first blow before the break?
Image credit: Getty Images
27'
FRUSTRATION SHOWING
The Everton fans are making their frustrations known with some decisions in the previous five minutes.
Gray went down under a challenge from Gomez, the referee waved play on, before penalising Gordon who came together with Tsimikas moments later.
Liverpool win another free kick which is curled in towards Diaz, but he cannot make a meaningful connection and Pickford gathers the ball comfortably.
Gray went down under a challenge from Gomez, the referee waved play on, before penalising Gordon who came together with Tsimikas moments later.
Liverpool win another free kick which is curled in towards Diaz, but he cannot make a meaningful connection and Pickford gathers the ball comfortably.
24'
CHANCE FOR GORDON!
Alisson is called into action for the first time this afternoon!
Gray's corner is cleared to the edge of the box where Gordon was waiting, he beats Fabinho to the ball and curls a shot towards the bottom corner, but Alisson gets down quickly to collect the shot.
Gray's corner is cleared to the edge of the box where Gordon was waiting, he beats Fabinho to the ball and curls a shot towards the bottom corner, but Alisson gets down quickly to collect the shot.
The temperature in this match is simmering nicely.
22'
HANDBALL SHOUTS
Some half-hearted claims for handball there as Coleman's cross from the right-side of the penalty area was blocked, but there was nothing doing.
Tsimikas is adjudged to have fouled Gray, he won the ball but comes through the back of the Everton man and after giving it a few seconds thought, Taylor awards the free-kick.
Everton work the ball well and they have a corner...
19'
CHANCE FOR NUNEZ!
That's a big chance for Liverpool!
Alexander-Arnold stands a cross up to the back post where Nunez had the run on Patterson, but the frontman miscues his header well wide of the target.
By far, that is the visitors best opening of the game.
15'
EVEN STEVENS
The opening quarter of an hour has been lively, but we remain goalless at Goodison Park, as it stands.
Liverpool have seen more of the ball, but Everton have seen half chances to open the scoring with balls across the box.
Everton could do with a spell of possession for themselves, getting the likes of Gordon and Gray on the ball more to try and create something.
Everton could do with a spell of possession for themselves, getting the likes of Gordon and Gray on the ball more to try and create something.
12'
MIRROR MEN
Lampard and Klopp were both standing on the edge of their respective technical areas with hands behind their backs and focused expressions on their faces.
Liverpool are slightly in the ascendancy in this opening fifteen minutes, but Everton are the team who have come closest to breaking the deadlock.
Patterson and Diaz have a little coming together, something of nothing, and referee Taylor has a quick word with the pair as discipline will be key for both sides.
9'
CHANCE FOR MAUPAY!
Everton's new arrival almost made an immediate impact, but he drags the ball across goal with Gordon not close enough to get any sort of contact.
Everton are starting to feel their way into this game now and look as though they are capable of causing Liverpool some problems this afternoon.
6'
PATIENCE THE KEY
Liverpool continue to knock the ball around with confidence, looking to create an opening against Everton's low block who are standing firm. Patience is the key.
Everton come forward for the first time with real purpose, Maupay slots a pass down the left side of the penalty area for Onana, who could only square the ball into the grateful hands of Alisson. He had little options alongside him to support.
Everton come forward for the first time with real purpose, Maupay slots a pass down the left side of the penalty area for Onana, who could only square the ball into the grateful hands of Alisson. He had little options alongside him to support.
3'
SETTLING IN
Liverpool have enjoyed an early spell of possession, they're looking to settle into the game quickly and not let the atmosphere being generated by the Everton fans affect their rhythm.
Some fans are still trying to get into the stadium, as Liverpool win their first corner of the match but they are unable to conjure an opening from the set-piece.
1'
WE'RE UNDERWAY!
Here we go then, the Merseyside derby is underway with Everton in their traditional blue and white jersey up against Liverpool in their famous all-red strip.
The noise is electric and the Everton fans know they have a massive part to play if their team are going to get a result this afternoon.
What will the next ninety minutes have in store for us?
12:25
IT'S ALMOST TIME!
Let the talking stop and the football begin, we are nearly ready for kick-off now! Everton versus Liverpool is always a feisty affair, but who will come out on top in ninety minutes time?
Everton eye their first victory of the season, what better time to get it? Liverpool are looking for a third straight win as they hunt down the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City – whose fans will be watching with interest.
12:20
TEN MINUTES TO GO!
Kick-off edges closer and is now just ten minutes away! The players will shortly be gathered in the tunnel, ready to walk out onto the turf amid a cauldron of noise generated from both sets of supporters.
The on-field referee today is Anthony Taylor, while Darren England heads up VAR duties for this one. They could be kept pretty busy this afternoon.
Here’s one for the stat fans out there, Anthony Gordon is looking to become the youngest Everton player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances.
Everton rebuffed Chelsea's advances for Gordon during the summer transfer window; he is swiftly becoming a crucial part of Lampard's plans for the future of the club.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:15
FIFTEEN MINUTE WARNING
We are now just fifteen minutes from kick-off! The warm-ups are done, the players are heading back to their respective dressing rooms to conduct their last preparations. The fans are finding their seats and their voices too, for that matter.
Lampard will be looking to turn his fortunes around against Liverpool, having lost all four of his Premier League meetings with Klopp since becoming a manager, but there have been plenty of goals in their encounters.
Ahead of kick-off, Everton icon Duncan Ferguson spoke to BT Sport about the emotions he felt when playing in the Merseyside derby and his exemplary disciplinary record...