Everton v Manchester United live: Ronaldo and Antony give United 2-1 lead
Premier League / Matchday 10
Goodison Park / 09.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
72'
CHANCE!
Antony and Ronaldo combine to set up Eriksen who fails to get his shot on target.
Antony and Ronaldo combine to set up Eriksen who fails to get his shot on target.
72'
SUB:
Calvert-Lewin is on for his first appearance of the season.
70'
CHANCE!
Everton win a corner. From Gray's delivery Onana heads wide under pressure from Shaw.
-
67'
SUB:
Gordon makes way for McNeil.
Gordon makes way for McNeil.
Off
Anthony Gordon
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Dwight McNeil
Everton
65'
EVERTON ON TOP:
Onana with a dangerous cross towards Gordon and his effort is charged down. McNeil looks to be coming on.
64'
BOOKING:
A frustrated Gordon is booked for fouling Fernandes which means he will miss the next game v Spurs.
Yellow card
Anthony Gordon
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
62'
GOOD PLAY:
Iwobi fires in a low cross but there is no Everton player busting a gut to get on the end of it.
-
58'
CHANCE!
Ronaldo stretches to meet a cross with a header which goes wide when he had Fernandes behind him who was better placed.
Ronaldo stretches to meet a cross with a header which goes wide when he had Fernandes behind him who was better placed.
56'
HALF CHANCE:
The ball is crossed in for Iwobi whose header is on target but straight at De Gea.
The ball is crossed in for Iwobi whose header is on target but straight at De Gea.
54'
FREEKICK:
Gray's delivery is over the head of Tarkowski and Onana at the back post.
Onana, Gueye, Gray, Gordon and Maupay have been quiet.
52'
AMBITIOUS EFFORT:
Casemiro drills a wayward shot wide from distance. Despite his assist, the former Real Madrid man has been surprisingly poor.
-
51'
BOOKING:
Antony flicks the ball beyond Onana who brings him down and is booked.
Yellow card
Amadou Onana
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against2
49'
EVERTON TACTICS:
Gray and Gordon have now switched flanks.
48'
CORNER:
United play it short, after a bit of short passing Antoyn crosses it in but it doesnt find a team-mate.
United play it short, after a bit of short passing Antoyn crosses it in but it doesnt find a team-mate.
47'
UNITED LOOK IN CONTROL:
More patient buildup for united. Eriksen fizzes a cross towards Ronaldo but Tarkowski clears the danger.
-
HEAD-SPINNING NUMBERS:
2nd Half
45'
KICK OFF:
We are back underway. No changes made by either side.