Everton v Manchester United live: Ronaldo and Antony give United 2-1 lead

Premier League / Matchday 10
Goodison Park / 09.10.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Second half
1
2
75'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Nadeem Badshah
By
Nadeem Badshah
Updated 09/10/2022 at 19:34 GMT
72'
CHANCE!

Antony and Ronaldo combine to set up Eriksen who fails to get his shot on target.
72'
Live comment icon
SUB:
Calvert-Lewin is on for his first appearance of the season.
70'
CHANCE!
Everton win a corner. From Gray's delivery Onana heads wide under pressure from Shaw.
-
67'
SUB:

Gordon makes way for McNeil.
Anthony Gordon
Off
Anthony Gordon
Everton
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
Dwight McNeil
On
Dwight McNeil
Everton
Everton
65'
EVERTON ON TOP:
Onana with a dangerous cross towards Gordon and his effort is charged down. McNeil looks to be coming on.
64'
BOOKING:
A frustrated Gordon is booked for fouling Fernandes which means he will miss the next game v Spurs.
Anthony Gordon
Yellow card
Anthony Gordon
Everton
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
62'
GOOD PLAY:
Iwobi fires in a low cross but there is no Everton player busting a gut to get on the end of it.
-
58'
CHANCE!

Ronaldo stretches to meet a cross with a header which goes wide when he had Fernandes behind him who was better placed.
56'
HALF CHANCE:

The ball is crossed in for Iwobi whose header is on target but straight at De Gea.
54'
FREEKICK:
Gray's delivery is over the head of Tarkowski and Onana at the back post.
Onana, Gueye, Gray, Gordon and Maupay have been quiet.
52'
AMBITIOUS EFFORT:
Casemiro drills a wayward shot wide from distance. Despite his assist, the former Real Madrid man has been surprisingly poor.
-
51'
BOOKING:
Antony flicks the ball beyond Onana who brings him down and is booked.
Amadou Onana
Yellow card
Amadou Onana
Everton
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against2
49'
EVERTON TACTICS:
Gray and Gordon have now switched flanks.
48'
CORNER:

United play it short, after a bit of short passing Antoyn crosses it in but it doesnt find a team-mate.
47'
UNITED LOOK IN CONTROL:
More patient buildup for united. Eriksen fizzes a cross towards Ronaldo but Tarkowski clears the danger.
-
HEAD-SPINNING NUMBERS:
2nd Half
45'
Live comment icon
KICK OFF:
We are back underway. No changes made by either side.