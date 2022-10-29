Fulham v Everton live! - Latest from Craven Cottage in this Premier League match!
Premier League / Matchday 14
Craven Cottage / 29.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: FULHAM 0-0 EVERTON
Full-time here at Craven Cottage and how this match finished 0-0 we'll never know. Fulham will feel very hard done by that they didn't get the win, but they maintain their good home record. Report to follow
Image credit: Getty Images
90+2'
Fulham
FULHAM ARE PUSHING HARD
The home side continue to give everything they have to find a winner, but they just cannot quite find that magic touch.
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three more minutes to play at the end of the 90.
86'
Everton
Off
Anthony Gordon
Everton
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Neal Maupay
Everton
83'
ALMOST FOR FULHAM!
Once again it is brilliant from Fulham, as Willian does really well to use his close control to get past an Patterson, but he cannot find a team-mate with the cutback.
79'
SAVE!
Willian once again has a go at goal after cutting inside and shooting from inside the area, but his low strike is straight into the gloves of Pickford.
77'
GOOD DEFENDING!
Wilson picks the ball up outside the box, before cutting inside and laying it off for Cairney for the shot, but his effort is blocked by Tarkowski, who puts his body on the line to make the block.
75'
Fulham
The second of the two substitutions sees club captain Tom Cairney come on for Andreas Pereira.
Off
Andreas Pereira
Fulham
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks4
On
Tom Cairney
Fulham
75'
Fulham
Fulham make a double change. First sees Tete replaces Decordova-Reid.
Off
Bobby Decordova-Reid
Fulham
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
On
Kenny Tete
Fulham
74'
Everton
Everton make another change as McNeil comes on for Gray.
Off
Demarai Gray
Everton
On target2
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Dwight McNeil
Everton
71'
COMES TO NOTHING
Gordon picks the ball up and drives down the left flank to lead an Everton breakl, but before he can square it to a teammate in the middle, Diop picks up the pieces and makes a good interception.
69'
OFFSIDE!
Calvert-Lewin is once again played in behind by Iwobi and strokes the ball into the net, but the flag goes up for an obvious offside.
67'
Fulham
Fulham also make their first change as Kebano is replaced by Wilson.
Off
Neeskens Kebano
Fulham
Fouls against1
On
Harry Wilson
Fulham
64'
Everton
Gueye is also replaced by Garner in midfield.
Off
Idrissa Gueye
Everton
Fouls against5
Free Kicks2
On
James Garner
Everton
63'
Everton
Patterson comes on for Coleman.
Off
Seamus Coleman
Everton
Free Kicks1
On
Nathan Patterson
Everton
63'
Everton
Onana is shown a booking for catching Pereira.
Yellow card
Amadou Onana
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Wide1
61'
Fulham
OVER THE BAR!
What a chance for Mitrovic! A floated cross is clipped into the centre by Reid, and the striker does well to chest the ball down before he hits a powerful strike towards goal, but it flies over the bar from close-range!
60'
WELL WIDE!
Mitrovic tries to go for the spectacular, as he sizes up a volley across the ball from the edge of the box, but his effort goes well wide of the far post. Good idea, poor execution.
59'
WIDE!
Onana's strike on the turn just trickles past Leno's far post.