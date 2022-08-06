Premier League live - newly-promoted Fulham host Liverpool in opening weekend clash
Premier League / Matchday 1
Craven Cottage / 06.08.2022
Live
1'
KICK OFF!
Liverpool get us underway in this opening weekend contest at a sun-drenched Craven Cottage.
12.25
SILVA ON CARVALHO LEAVING FULHAM FOR LIVERPOOL
"It is tough to see them go so early from here. We have to do our best to keep these type of players here. If I had come here one year earlier I think Fabio would have signed a new contract with us. It is another thing from the past that we have to do different in the future – to keep the talent. It is a big step for the club and key for us to do. We have to give them longer contracts and if we have to sell them then sell for the right price."
12.20
WILL NUNEZ MAKE HIS MARK FROM THE BENCH (AGAIN)?
“It’s going to be a great season and a very competitive one, and we have to be just right both physically and mentally because we have the league and the Champions League, which takes a lot out of you as a player. We have to ensure we are in top form in body and mind.”
Darwin Nunez is raring to go after netting in the Community Shield win over Man City
12.15
MATURE MERSEYSIDERS - LIKE A FINE 'RED' WINE?
12.10
SHREWD BUSINESS THAT COULD PROVIDE A PLEASANT SURPRISE?
12.05
MITROVIC RELISHING CHALLENGE OF MEETING THE BEST
“It will be a nice opening game and a nice start to the Premier League to play against one of the best teams in England, and maybe the world. It’s a big challenge, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Aleksandar Mitrovic
12.00
FULHAM TO EMBRACE THE CHALLENGE OF FACING THE LIKES OF LIVERPOOL
"We are looking forward to it. We did a fantastic job last season, all of us, we worked really hard to play at this level, where the club belongs in my opinion. And we have to embrace the challenge, be really positive. It will be a long season for us.
"We know that for all teams it will be a tough season, the hardest one, but we have to embrace this challenge and be really positive, trust in ourselves."
Fulham boss Marco Silva
11.55
PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS?
Can Liverpool go one better and claim the title this season?
Will Fulham stave off the drop?
11.50
MISSING MANE?
Liverpool have already bagged a trophy since Sadio Mane's departure but it remains to be seen just how much his loss will impact them over the course of a season.
11.45
JURGEN KLOPP ON THE PROSPECT OF ANOTHER TOUGH TITLE RACE
11.40
NEW BOYS START FOR FULHAM; NUNEZ ON THE BENCH FOR LIVERPOOL
The Cottagers have given PL bows to new recruits Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha but former Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno is on the bench.
Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the line and will hope to replicate the type of form that saw him plunder 43 goals in the Championship last term.
As for Liverpool, there is just one change from the Community Shield win over Man City with Alisson returning between the sticks. That means Roberto Firmino starts in attack with Darwin Nunez amongst the substitutes alongside ex-Fulham starlet, Fabio Carvalho.
11.35
HOT OFF THE PRESS! - THE TEAMS ARE IN!
Confirmed line-ups - FULHAM: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano, Mitrovic... Subs: Leno, Duffy, Cairney, Solomon, Muniz, Mbabu, Francois, Harris, Stansfield. /// LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Diaz, Firmino... Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Chambers.
11.30
IT’S BACK!
Good morning and welcome to LIVE updates of Liverpool’s trip to Premier League newcomers Fulham. Can the Cottagers provide an opening weekend banana skin for Jurgen Klopp’s title hopefuls or will the Reds give an early signal that they remain just as strong in the post Sadio Mane era?
Kick off 12.30pm BST.
